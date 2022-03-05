Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M23 smartphones have been unveiled. All the smartphones are equipped with a 6.6-inch TFT full-HD+ display. While the Galaxy M33, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13 come with quad rear cameras, the Galaxy M23 gets a triple rear camera setup. All these phones come with 50-megapixel primary cameras. Both the A-series phones look quite similar in terms of design, and specifications. The Galaxy M33 gets the highest 6,000mAh battery capacity of the quartet.

Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M23 price

Samsung hasn't revealed the prices of any of the new Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M23 handsets. However, the Galaxy A13 has been spotted (via GSMArena) on a Dutch retailer's website. The 4GB + 64GB storage model has been priced at EUR 190 (roughly Rs. 15,800), while the 4GB + 128GB storage variant price has been set at EUR 210 (roughly Rs. 17,500). Both these phones are available for pre-order in the country. The GSMArena report also suggests that the Galaxy M33 Galaxy M23 will launch in India. However, there has been no confirmation from the South Korean tech giant on the phones' availability.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1. It sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung hasn't revealed the exact model of the SoC, but the GSMArena report suggests that the phone sports an Exynos 850 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Galaxy A13 gets a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is an 8-megapixel front camera paired with f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone gets a Samsung Knox security, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 165.1x76.4x8.8mm, and weighs 195 grams. It will be available in Black, Blue, Peach, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A23 are identical in terms of display, camera, battery, and colour options. The difference is in the configuration. Samsung hasn't revealed the make of the SoC for the Galaxy A23 either, but mentions that the phone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and will have only two storage options: 64GB and 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy M33 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1. It sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. Just like in the case of the A-series phones mentioned above, Samsung hasn't revealed the make of the SoC but mentions that the octa-core SoC can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, the Galaxy M33 gets a quad rear camera setup with sensors identical to the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, gets Samsung Knox security, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyro, ambient light, and proximity. It will be available in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options. It measures 165.4x76.9x9.4mm, and weighs 215 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M23 sports the same display and runs the same software as the Galaxy M33. It also gets an unidentified octa-core SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, the Galaxy M33 gets a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calling, the phone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 lens.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, gets Samsung Knox security, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyro, light, and proximity. It will be available in Deep Green and Light Blue colour options. It measures 165.5x77x8.4mm and weighs 198 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.