Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Price Confirmed; to Be Available in 3 Colours

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was announced earlier this year globally.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 August 2022 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Both the smartphones come in Black and Blue options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets 25W charging support
  • They both get 50-megapixel main camera sensors
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 5G offers 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A13 5G smartphones' price and availability have been confirmed by the South Korean company. Both the smartphones have made their debut in the Taiwanese market and will be available starting next month. Both the Samsung smartphones come with 50-megapixel main camera sensors and 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy A23 5G was recently announced globally. It comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution and runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A13 5G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price has been [set at TWD 8,990 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and TWD 9,990 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase in Black, Blue, and Peach colour options from September 16.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price has been set at TWD 6,990 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and TWD 7,990 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset can be purchased in Black, Blue, and White colour options from September 1.

Both Samsung smartphones will be available in Samsung Smart Pavilion, Samsung Mall, and major designated channels in Taiwan. The company says that if users purchase the Galaxy A13 5G before September 30 and Galaxy A23 5G till October 15, they will get a 15W universal travel charger and YouTube Premium for a free trial for two months.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A23 5G runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with up to 128GB storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. It gets a fingerprint scanner, a gyro sensor, an accelerometer, a Geomagnetic sensor, a Grip sensor, a Virtual Lighting sensor, and a Virtual Proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 165.4x76.9x8.4mm.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A13 5G runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. It comes with up to 128GB storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Connectivity options and sensor on both the phones are pretty much the same.

Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
