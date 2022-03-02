Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy M23 5G have been spotted on NBTC as well as Samsung Support pages in multiple countries, as per a report. Both the phones have been part of the rumour mill for the past few weeks. Galaxy A13 4G was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, which suggested that the phone will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M23 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G was spotted on the NBTC certification site with model number SM-A135F/DS and the Galaxy M23 5G with model number SM-M236B/DS. Apart from this, the Galaxy A13 4G smartphone's support page went live in India, the UK, Russia, and Switzerland, the report said, adding that the support page for Galaxy M23 5G is live in the UK and Russia. The listings do not reveal any information apart from suggesting that the phones are likely to debut in these countries soon.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G price, specifications (expected)

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G price could start from EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and go up to EUR 220 (roughly Rs. 18,700). A Geekbench listing suggests that the Samsung smartphone will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The production images of the phone also surfaced suggesting a quad rear camera unit. Furthermore, the production of the smartphone is tipped to have already started at its Greater Noida facility. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in the US.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is tipped to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone's alleged Bluetooth SIG and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website listings suggest that the phone could run on Android 12, come with Bluetooth v5, a 25W charger, and microSD card support. Samsung could launch the Galaxy M23 5G as Galaxy F23 5G in select markets.

