Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to cost EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 February 2022 12:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

The 5G variant of Galaxy A13 was launched in the US last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is tipped to have three colour variants
  • The company has not confirmed the development of the 4G device yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is expected to carry triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoC was unveiled in December last year as an affordable 5G device from the South Korean smartphone company. Now, Samsung is reportedly working on a 4G variant of the Galaxy A13. Ahead of the official announcement, the RAM, storage, and colours of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G model have surfaced online along with its European pricing details. As per the leak, the 4G variant will be offered in Black, Light Blue, and White colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G price (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has leaked colourways, RAM and storage configurations, as well as the European pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G. As per the report, the smartphone will launch in three configurations. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is said to cost EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 15,000), whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is tipped cost EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The top-end model with 4GB RAM + 128GB of storage is expected to come with a price tag of EUR 220 (roughly Rs. 18,700).

According to the tipster, the upcoming Samsung A-series smartphone will come in Black, Light Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has leaked multiple times in the past. The handset has been spotted was a Geekbench benchmarking website listing earlier. The 4G handset was listed to be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Production images of the phone have also surfaced online suggesting a quad rear camera unit. Samsung has not yet shared details about the phone's launch in India yet. However, the Galaxy A13 4G mass production is said to have started last year in November at the company's Greater Noida facility.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was launched in the US in December last year for $249.99 (roughly 18,700). Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Samsung Galaxy A series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  5. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Foldable Phone Market Sees 264 Percent Growth in a Year, Projected to Hit $29 Billion in Value by 2025: IDC
  6. Twitter Adds Pinned Conversations Feature to DMs, Allows Users to Pin Up to Six Chats on Android, iOS, and Web
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Tumble Down Price Charts Taking Other Cryptocurrencies Along
  8. Stranger Things 4 Release Dates Set for May 27 and July 1, Season 5 to Be Netflix Series’ Final Run
  9. Amazon Accepts Visa Credit Cards in Global Truce Over Fees
  10. Crypto Police: FBI Forms Digital Currency Unit, US Justice Department Taps Seasoned Computer Crimes Prosecutor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.