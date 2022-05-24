Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update, May 2022 Security Patch: Report

Android 12 update for Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is reportedly available in Russia.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 May 2022 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is expected receive the May 2022 security patch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho reportedly gest Android 12 in Russia
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho was launched in August 2021
  • Android 12 update could reach other European regions soon

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho has reportedly started receiving Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Russia. Launched in August last year, the smartphone initially came with Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1. The update is claimed to be currently available in Russia and is expected to expand to Europe within next few days. The Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update will bring the May 2022 security patch with the smartphone. The firmware version of the new update is said to be A127FXXU5BVE4.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho has started receiving the Android 12 update with One UI 4.1 in Russia. With the update, the Samsung smartphone also gets the May 2022 security patch. The May 2022 security patch is expected to fix several privacy and security vulnerabilities. The update is said to expand to Europe within the next few days.

The May 2022 security patch is expected to fix improper access control vulnerability in the Weather app, an issue that allowed installation of packages before Setup Wizard completes, and vulnerability of Galaxy Themes that allowed attackers to uninstall random packages without permission.

The Galaxy A12 Nacho should update to Android 12 automatically but if it hasn't, eligible users can manually access the update by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

To recall, the Galaxy A12 Nacho comes with four rear cameras and a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS TFT display. The smartphone sports a 2GHz octa-core SoC and up to 4GB of RAM. The primary camera has a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone, launched in August 2021, initially came with Android 11 and Samsung's One UI Core 3.1 on top.

According to an earlier report, the South Korean company had also started rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Samsung Galaxy A31 in Russia.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Samsung, Android 12, Android 11, One UI 4.1, Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho, Samsung Galaxy A31
Computex 2022: MSI X670 Motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Announced
OnePlus 10 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.14 Update in India, Including May 2022 Android Security Patch

