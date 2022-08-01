Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A04s Support Page Goes Live in UK, Expected to Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy A04s will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 1 August 2022 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: GizNext/ OnLeaks

Recently, the live images of the Samsung Galaxy A04s had reportedly leaked online

  • Galaxy A04s is expected to launch within next two months
  • The rumoured Samsung phone could run Android 12
  • The handset could pack a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A04s support page has gone live on Samsung's UK website. The smartphone has appeared on the site with the model number SM-A047F, which is same as its Geekbench listing. The support page does not reveal any other information about the rumoured smartphone. As per a listing on Geekbench, the phone will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A04s is said to be an affordable handset. The alleged CAD renders of the smartphone had earlier leaked, as per a report.

Photo Credit: Samsung

 

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy A04s has gone live on the company's official UK website. It has been listed with the model number SM-A047F. However, the support page for the Galaxy A04s does not reveal any specifications.

Recently, the handset was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench Benchmarking website with the same model number. The Geekbench website also indicated that it could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with a base clock speed of 2GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It could run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

According to another report, Samsung has started the production of the Galaxy A04s at its Noida-based plant. The report was published last month, and it added that the smartphone is expected to launch within the next two months. It could arrive in India by late September or early October.

Recently, the live images of the smartphone had reportedly leaked online. The alleged images of the Samsung Galaxy A04s were said to have been leaked from the factory. The images revealed the complete design of the handset.

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A04s alleged CAD renders were also reportedly leaked. According to the report, the handset is expected to feature a 6.5-inch flat display with a V-shaped notch at the top and HD+ resolution. The dimensions are said to be 164.5 x 76.5 x 9.18mm, the report added. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The alleged renders also suggested that the handset could feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging, and speaker grilles at the bottom.

