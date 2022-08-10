Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A04s Reportedly Listed on Indonesia Telecom Site, Likely to Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy A04s is reportedly under production at a Noida-based plant in India.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 August 2022 17:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A04s Reportedly Listed on Indonesia Telecom Site, Likely to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: GizNext/ OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy A04s could feature a 5,000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support

  • Samsung Galaxy A04s is said to have the SM-A047F model number
  • It is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with V-shaped notch
  • The Samsung Galaxy A04s might pack an Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A04s has been spotted on the Indonesia Telecom certification site, which might suggest that the smartphone could soon make its way to the market. The alleged listing mentions a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-A047F, which previously surfaced on Geekbench and a Samsung support page. According to past reports, this entry-level smartphone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a V-shaped notch. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

As per the report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A04s surfaced on the Indonesia Telecom certification site bearing the model number SM-A047F. Samsung has not revealed the launch date of this smartphone, however, it could launch soon. The listing reportedly also confirms the Galaxy A04s moniker for this upcoming handset. The alleged listing does not reveal any specifications of this smartphone.

The Samsung SM-A047F model — believed to be the Galaxy A04s — was also spotted on Geekbench. The supposed listing suggests that this smartphone could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC. The listed handset packed 3GB of RAM and ran on Android 12. This model number reportedly also surfaced on the support page of the Samsung UK site.

Its production has already started in a Noida-based production plant in India, a recent report suggested. In addition, alleged live images of the Galaxy A04s reportedly leaked from the factory. The handset is expected to launch sometime in September or October in India.

Supposed CAD renders of the Galaxy A04s have also leaked in the past. As per the leak, the smartphone is said to have a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a V-shaped notch. Its dimensions are expected to be 164.5x76.5x9.18mm. The power button on the right side of the handset could also feature an integrated fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also depicted to feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A04s, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
