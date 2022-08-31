Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications are quite similar to the internals of the Galaxy A04.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Samsung Galaxy A04s may come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04s tipped to sport triple rear cameras
  • The phone could come with 15W charging support
  • Samsung Galaxy A04s may get 90Hz display

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications and renders have been leaked online. It is claimed to sport a 6.5-inch display, Exynos 850 SoC under the hood, a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, a 5-megapixel front shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery. The rumoured smartphone is tipped to come with internals that are pretty much similar to the Galaxy A04. It was silently unveiled globally last week. The smartphone's alleged renders have also been shared and they match the images that have leaked in the past.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price (rumoured)

As per a report by Pricebaba, the Samsung Galaxy A04s may be priced at EUR 179 (~Rs 14,262) for the 3GB + 32GB option. There could be more variants, but the information on it is scarce. The Samsung phone is said to make its debut in Blanc and Noir colours.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is reported to run OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 OS. It is said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to get an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A04s is claimed to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and another 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front it could get a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s may pack 32GB inbuilt storage, which could be expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. It could have a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 15W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As mentioned, the specifications of the rumoured Galaxy A04s are pretty much similar to the Galaxy A04 that was announced recently. The differences could be in configuration options and rear cameras. It runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, gets an Exynos 850 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, a dual camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A04s, Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications, Samsung
Elon Musk Seeks to Delay Twitter Trial Till November After Fresh Claims From Whistleblower

