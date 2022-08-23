Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A04s Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy A04s could be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, as per the entry.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 August 2022 10:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A04s Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy A04s could feature Black, Dark Green, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04s could feature a water-drop style notch
  • The Galaxy A04s is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date

Samsung Galaxy A04s alleged renders and some specifications have been leaked online. The handset can be seen with a triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The Samsung smartphone is said to sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A04s could be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. According to an earlier report, the phone was also spotted on the Indonesia Telecom certification site with the model number SM-A047F. The handset is expected to be launched soon.

According to a report by WinFuture, the alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A04s have been leaked online. The report also suggests some specifications of the rumoured smartphone.

In the alleged leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy A04s can be seen with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. The Samsung logo appears in the centre-bottom of the rear panel. The renders also suggest that the phone could get the volume rockers and a power button on the right spine. On the left spine, it could get the SIM tray. It can be expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset also appears in three colour options.

samsung galaxy a04s renders winfuture slashleaks Galaxy A04s

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The rumoured Samsung phone could get a display with a water-drop style notch that is expected to house the front camera. According to the report, the Galaxy A04s could feature Black, Dark Green, and White colour options. The report also suggests that it could sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone is said to be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. It is said to get 32GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the handset could get a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. At the front, it could feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A04s could run on Android 12, as per the report. It is said to feature a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The phone is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A04s was also spotted on the Indonesia Telecom certification website with the model number SM-A047F. Although, Samsung is yet to officially announce a definite launch timeline, it is expected to debut soon.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A04s
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy A04s Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Setup
