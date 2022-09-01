Samsung Galaxy A04s has been unveiled as an upgrade to the Galaxy A04. The smartphone was spotted on a European website and it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC. While Samsung hasn't revealed any information about the chipset, it is reported to be the Exynos 850. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and it packs a 5,000mAh battery. The entry-level smartphone from the South Korean company is a successor to the Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price

The Samsung Galaxy A04s price has not been revealed yet. It is spotted on Samsung website in Finland and is listed Black, Copper, Green, and White colour options. Samsung launched the Galaxy A03s at a price of Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC. As per a report, it could be the Exynos 850. It is paired with 3GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro camera paired with an f/2.4 lens. The camera setup comes with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A04s. It measures 164.7x76.7x9.1mm and weighs 195g.

