Samsung Galaxy A04s was launched in India on Monday. The newest Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and features a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style display notch to house the front camera. The 4G-enabled smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A04. Other key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A04s include 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage and Dolby Atmos audio via wired and wireless headsets. The smartphone comes with Samsung's RAM Plus feature that allows the usage of unused storage as memory for improved smartphone performance. The Samsung Galaxy A04 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India, availability details

Price of Samsung Galaxy A04s in India has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Black, Copper and Green colours and is available for purchase via various retail stores, the Samsung website, and leading online portals.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy A04s include up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for purchases made through SBI Bank credit cards, One card, Slice cards and major NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended to up to 8GB with the Samsung RAM Plus feature, utilising unused storage on the phone.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A04s carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors paired with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage as standard that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It supports Dolby Atmos audio via wired and wireless headsets. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Samsung A04s packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and is claimed to deliver up to two days of playback time on a single charge.

