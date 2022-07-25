Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A04s is said to hit the Indian market by late September or early October.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 July 2022 19:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details

Galaxy A04s is expected to get a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04s is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 SoC
  • Galaxy A04s is expected to get a 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • Galaxy A04s is said to be equipped with 3GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A04s has reportedly begun production in Samsung's Noida-based plant. The South Korean-company is said to be still perfecting the manufacturing units and we could expect the smartphone in stores within the next two months. The handset is said to hit the Indian market by late September or early October. The Samsung Galaxy A04s will reportedly be available in a 5G variant as well. Samsung is expected to bring the 5G model of the upcoming Galaxy A04s 5G smartphone at a price below Rs. 11,000 in India.

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy A04s has started production in the Noida-based plant of the South Korean-company. The handset is expected to go on sale in India by late September or early October.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A04s will as per an earlier report be available in a 5G variant as well. The handset has already been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The South Korean-tech company is expected to bring the 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G at a price below Rs. 11,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications (expected)

The Geekbench results of the Samsung Galaxy A04s had suggested some specifications of the smartphone. The handset will likely be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with a base clock speed of 2GHz. The Galaxy A04s is said to be equipped with 3GB RAM and run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy A04s is expected to get a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a V-shaped notch at the top. The smartphone from Samsung is expected to sport features similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which was launched in India in August last year.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sasmung, Samsung Galaxy A04s, Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Google Pixel 6a Teardown Video Shows a Plastic Back, Easy-to-Remove Battery: All Details
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  6. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  8. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi K50S Pro Storage Variants Tipped via TENAA Certifications
  2. Xbox Series S/X Getting Reduced Bootup Animation, Cold Startup Times
  3. What If…? Gets Season 3 Renewal, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men ‘97 Details Revealed
  4. Google Pixel 6a’s Fingerprint Scanner Has a Security Bug
  5. Tecno Spark 9T Amazon Listing Goes Live; Confirmed to Soon Launch in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 6a Teardown Video Shows a Plastic Back, Easy-to-Remove Battery: All Details
  9. Study Programmes in Metaverse to Be Part of Tokyo University’s Curriculum
  10. Tech Mahindra Increases Headcount to 1.58 Lakh, Net Profit Falls 16.4 Percent in Q2 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.