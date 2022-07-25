Samsung Galaxy A04s has reportedly begun production in Samsung's Noida-based plant. The South Korean-company is said to be still perfecting the manufacturing units and we could expect the smartphone in stores within the next two months. The handset is said to hit the Indian market by late September or early October. The Samsung Galaxy A04s will reportedly be available in a 5G variant as well. Samsung is expected to bring the 5G model of the upcoming Galaxy A04s 5G smartphone at a price below Rs. 11,000 in India.

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy A04s has started production in the Noida-based plant of the South Korean-company. The handset is expected to go on sale in India by late September or early October.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A04s will as per an earlier report be available in a 5G variant as well. The handset has already been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The South Korean-tech company is expected to bring the 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G at a price below Rs. 11,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications (expected)

The Geekbench results of the Samsung Galaxy A04s had suggested some specifications of the smartphone. The handset will likely be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with a base clock speed of 2GHz. The Galaxy A04s is said to be equipped with 3GB RAM and run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy A04s is expected to get a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a V-shaped notch at the top. The smartphone from Samsung is expected to sport features similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which was launched in India in August last year.

