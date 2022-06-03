Samsung can be expected to launch a new A-series phone soon as Galaxy A04s has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing has also revealed some specifications of the phone. It will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with a base clock speed of 2GHz. It will be running Android 12 and will have 3GB RAM. Earlier, the renders of the smartphone had leaked online. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with a V-shaped notch at the top.

An A-series smartphone from Samsung with the model number SM-A047F has made an appearance on the Geekbench website, and it is likely the upcoming Galaxy A04s. Through an earlier report about leaked renders and specifications, it is already known that the South Korean company is working on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications (expected)

The Geekbench results of Samsung Galaxy A04 have revealed some specifications of the smartphone. It will likely be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with a base clock speed of 2GHz. It is listed as being equipped with 3GB RAM and is running Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone scored 152 in single-core performance and 585 in multi-core performance.

The earlier reportm which included leaked renders and specifications of the smartphone had said that the Galaxy A04s is expected to get a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a V-shaped notch at the top. The smartphone is also expected to sport features similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A03s was launched in August last year. The affordable smartphone came with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel shooters.

Samsung Galaxy A03s featured a 6.5-inch touchscreen with 720X1,600 resolution. The handset was powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 and came with Android 11 out-of-the-box. It also got 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. The smartphone also featured a 5,000mAh battery.

The Geekbench listing for the Galaxy A04s and the earlier leaked renders of the smartphone point towards an imminent launch.

