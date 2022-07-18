Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Variant Testing Begins in India, Tipped to Be Priced Under Rs. 11,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Variant Testing Begins in India, Tipped to Be Priced Under Rs. 11,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy A04s was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website suggesting that it could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 18 July 2022 19:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Variant Testing Begins in India, Tipped to Be Priced Under Rs. 11,000: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03s (pictured) was launched in August 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04s will reportedly be available in a 5G variant model
  • Samsung is planning to bring the 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Samsung Galaxy A04s could fall under Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy A04s will reportedly be available in a 5G variant as well. A recent report says that the South Korean giant is working on a 5G variant model of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A04s, which has already been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website and will likely make its debut in the Indian markets soon. Furthermore, the report also suggests that Samsung is planning to bring the 5G model of the upcoming Galaxy A04s 5G smartphone at a price below Rs. 11,000 in India.

As reported by 91mobiles, the upcoming Galaxy A04s 5G smartphone from Samsung could also come in a 5G variant model in India. The report also says that the company is planning to price the 5G model of the upcoming smartphone under Rs. 11,000 segments, as per the report. Following this, the Samsung Galaxy A04s will be one of the first 5G budget phones in India.

Another noted point from the report is that the Galaxy A04s 5G is currently in the testing phase and might take a month or two to launch officially.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy A04s has already been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A04s will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with a base clock speed of 2GHz.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications (expected)

The Geekbench results of the Samsung Galaxy A04s has suggested some specifications of the smartphone. It will likely be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with a base clock speed of 2GHz. It is listed as being equipped with 3GB RAM and running Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone scored 152 in single-core performance and 585 in multi-core performance.

The earlier report, which included leaked renders and specifications of the smartphone had said that the Galaxy A04s is expected to get a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a V-shaped notch at the top. The smartphone is also expected to sport features similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which was launched in India in August last year.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A04s, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Android 12, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Enco X2 TWS EarBuds Also Debut

Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Variant Testing Begins in India, Tipped to Be Priced Under Rs. 11,000: Report
