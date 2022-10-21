Samsung Galaxy A04e has appeared on the South Korean company's official website as the latest entrant in its Galaxy A-series. The new phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style display notch to house the front camera. Samsung Galaxy A04e is powered by an octa-core SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and carries dual rear cameras led by a 13-megapixel main sensor. Like the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04s, the new model is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Availability and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy A04e are not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. It is shown in black, blue, and copper colour options.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A04s was launched in India earlier this month with a price tag of Rs. 13,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A04e specifications

The newest Samsung Galaxy A04e runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS LCD display. The display has a waterdrop-style notch at the centre to house the front camera. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A04e carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy A04e comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options and the onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the new Galaxy A-series phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth v5. The phone also includes the Samsung Knox security feature. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy A04e carries a 5,000mAh battery. Besides, it measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm and weighs 188 grams.

