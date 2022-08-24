Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy A04 price hasn't been released yet.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 August 2022 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A04 may come in four colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04 gets up to 8GB of RAM
  • It sports a dual rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A04 packs up to 128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A04 was silently unveiled globally on Wednesday. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and gets an octa-core SoC. Reports suggest that it could be the Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The entry-level smartphone from the South Korean giant is a successor to the Galaxy A03. Both the phones look a lot similar from the front, but have a few differences on the back panel.

Samsung Galaxy A04 price

The Samsung Galaxy A04 price has not been revealed yet. It is listed in Black, Green, Copper, and White colour options. In comparison, Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC which could be the Exynos 850. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung says that the RAM variants may vary by market.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens. The camera setup is also paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage (varies by market) that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A04.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
