Samsung SM-A042F — tipped to be the Galaxy A04 Core — has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing suggests that the handset could feature 3GB of RAM. The purported Samsung Galaxy A04 Core could also run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, as per the entry. It can also be seen listed with the MT6765V/CB SoC with a base frequency of 2.3GHz, which is said to be a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Samsung is yet to announce any details regarding the rumoured Galaxy A04 Core.

A Samsung smartphone has been listed on the benchmarking website Geekbench with the model number SM-A042F. The entry suggests that the phone could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, and feature 3GB of RAM. It can be seen listed with the MT6765V/CB SoC with a base frequency of 2.3GHz. The handset has scored 802 in single-core performance and 3,556 in multi-core performance.

According to an entry on leak tracking website SlashLeaks, the above-mentioned model number belongs to the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core. The entry also mentions, citing the Geekbench listing, that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with a Rogue GE8320 GPU. However, the South Korean company is yet to announce any details regarding the purported Galaxy A04 Core

In the past, the alleged marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core had leaked online, as per a report. The handset is said to be a new budget smartphone in the A-series. Samsung is tipped to launch the affordable phone as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

In the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core can be seen with an Infinity-V display. The handset could be launched in Black, Copper, and Green colour options, as per the report. The images also suggest that the design of the Galaxy A04 Core is identical to its predecessor with a slightly different pattern surrounding the rear camera module. The rumoured budget phone was earlier reported to feature Samsung's Exynos 850 SoC, which is not in line with the Geekbench listing for the handset.

