Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04 Visit BIS; Could Soon Launch in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core is likely to feature an Infinity-V display.

By Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 26 August 2022 21:47 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

The Samsung Galaxy A04 Core could come in Black, Copper, and Green colours

  • Samsung Galaxy M04 could be powered by a Helio G35 SoC
  • These Samsung handsets are said to run on Android 12 out of the box
  • The Samsung Galaxy A04 Core could feature 3GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 could soon be revealed in India by the South Korean tech company. Samsung could be planning to expand its entry-level A-series with two new smartphones. The company revealed the Galaxy A04 earlier this week. Both of these smartphones have been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This alleged listing does not reveal any specifications of these handsets. The Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 have also been spotted on the Geekbench database, as per recent reports.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has been listed on the BIS database bearing the model number SM-A042F/DS. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M04 is said to have the SM-M045F/DS model number. Samsung is expected to launch these smartphones in India in the coming days.

The alleged BIS listing does not feature any information regarding these smartphones. However, the Galaxy A04 Core was recently reported to be listed on Geekbench. This entry suggests that the handset could pack 3GB of RAM and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The report further mentions that this smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with a Rogue GE8320 GPU.

The supposedly leaked marketing images of the Galaxy A04 Core reveal that the smartphone is likely to feature an Infinity-V display. It could come in Black, Copper, and Green colours.

Meanwhile, as per a recent report, the Galaxy M04 was also spotted on the Geekbench database. It is said to come with Android 12 and feature 3GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to come along the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, which could mean that it will feature a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
LG UltraGear 45-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate Revealed Ahead of IFA 2022
Data Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Info

