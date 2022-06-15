Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Marketing Images Leaked; Tipped to Come in 3 Colours: Report

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core is said to be the successor to the Galaxy A03 Core.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 June 2022 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

  • Galaxy A04 Core may come with an Infinity-V display
  • Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 Core at Rs. 7,999
  • Galaxy A03 Core comes in two colours

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch a new affordable smartphone in its A-series. The rumoured smartphone is said to be the Galaxy A04 Core as the alleged marketing images of the handset have leaked online. It can be seen with a design similar to its predecessor, Galaxy A03 Core, with a slightly different pattern around the camera module and three distinct colour options. It can be seen that the wallpaper used in the marketing images for the smartphone is the same as its predecessor's wallpaper.

According to a report by WinFuture, Samsung is going to launch a new budget smartphone in its A-series. The affordable smartphone is said to be the successor to the Galaxy A03 Core that was launched in India in December 2021.

samsung galaxy a04 core images leak winfuture Samsung Galaxy A04 Core

Photo Credit: WinFuture

WinFuture has also shared the leaked marketing images of the Galaxy A04 Core, but they could not confirm that the images definitely are for this particular smartphone. The handset is also seen with the same Infinity-V display as its predecessor. The images also suggest that the smartphone may come in three colours, Black, Green, and Copper.

The leaked images show that the design of the smartphone is identical to Galaxy A03 Core with a slightly different pattern around the camera module. The smartphone can be seen with the same wallpaper that was used for the previous generation smartphone as well. The handset is reportedly going to come with Samsung's own Exynos 850 SoC instead of the Unisoc SoC that was offered with the Galaxy A03 Core.

As previously mentioned, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core was launched in India on December 6, 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 in two colour options, Black and Blue. The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9836A SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and GLONASS. Galaxy A03 Core sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
