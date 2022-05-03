Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s Budget Smartphones Reportedly in Development

Samsung is supposedly also gearing up to release the Galaxy A04s.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 May 2022 18:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s Budget Smartphones Reportedly in Development

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy A13s might a be an updated variant of the Galaxy A13 LTE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04 could be a lesser version of the Galaxy A04s
  • There is not much known about these budget smartphones
  • Samsung might release the Galaxy A04s in a few months

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A13s could be currently under development, according to a new report. These rumoured handsets are said to bear the model numbers SM-A045F and SM-A137F, respectively. As of now, there are no specifications details available regarding these budget smartphones. The South Korean tech giants have been recently tipped to be working on another budget smartphone, the Galaxy A04s, which is expected to arrive in a few months. Samsung does not have a concrete policy regarding the launch of a refreshed "s" model. So, the Galaxy A04s might arrive before the Galaxy A04.

According to a report by Sammobile, the Galaxy A13s is expected to be a refreshed variant of the Galaxy A13 LTE, which was recently released in March. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A04 could be an inferior model to the Galaxy A04s. As previously mentioned, there is not much known about these two Samsung handsets. However, CAD renders and specifications of the Galaxy A04 have reportedly leaked already.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications, design (rumoured)

The supposed Galaxy A04s leaked renders come from reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka Onleaks. These alleged renders suggest that this smartphone could sport a 6.5-inch flat display with a V-shaped notch at the top for housing the front camera. The display is expected to have an HD+ resolution. It is supposed to measure 164.5 x 76.5 x 9.18mm in dimensions. According to these alleged renders, the volume rocker might be on the right side along with the power button, which might also feature an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the back, it is expected to sport an unspecified triple rear camera setup.

It is still unclear whether this rumoured handset will be powered by a MediaTek, Qualcomm or Unisoc chipset. There are no details regarding the battery capacity either. However, it could sport a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A13s, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
FC Shakhtar Donetsk to Launch NFT Collection on Binance to Generate Donations for Ukraine
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Crypto Economy Boom With Over Billion Users in Coming Years
Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s Budget Smartphones Reportedly in Development
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  3. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
  5. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  6. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  8. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  9. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Eight New Echoing Black Hole Binaries Discovered in Our Galaxy: MIT Researchers
  2. Gravity Telescope Conceptual Imaging Technique Described by Stanford Scientists: What It Can Do
  3. Bacteria Change Swimming Pattern While Navigating Through Tight Spaces: Researchers
  4. Telegram Premium Spotted on Latest iOS Beta, Offers Premium Stickers, Reaction Emojis
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Said to Skip Body Temperature Tracking Feature: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Wordle Creator Promotes Knotwords, a New Everyday Puzzle Challenge
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design to Reno 7 Lite
  8. Instagram Starts Forcing Users to Enter Date of Birth to Access App
  9. Apple Store Employees in Maryland Launch Union Drive: Report
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Appears Structurally Stronger Than OnePlus 10 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.