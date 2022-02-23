Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A03 Price in India, Storage Variants Leak Online

Samsung Galaxy A03 debuted in Vietnam with an initial price tag of VND 2,990,000 (roughly Rs. 9,700).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 February 2022 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03 ships in Vietnam in Black, Blue, and Red colour options

  • Samsung Galaxy A03 is tipped to cost below Rs. 12,000 in India
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset went live first in Vietnam in November last year

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India has been leaked ahead of the phone's launch in the country. The Galaxy A-series phone, which was first unveiled in Vietnam in November last year, is tipped to come as a mid-range offering in India. It is expected to be offered in two RAM and storage configurations. Samsung Galaxy A03 is powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset. A dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and 5,000mAh battery are the major highlights of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has reported the India pricing details of Samsung Galaxy A03. As per Sharma, Samsung will launch Galaxy A03 in India in two RAM and storage configurations; Galaxy A03 is said to be priced in India at Rs.10,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is tipped to cost Rs. 11,999. The handset is said to carry a dealer price of Rs. 10,193 for the base model and Rs. 11,650 for the top variant. However, there is no official word from Samsung on it.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A03 was unveiled in Vietnam for VND 2,990,000 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB storage configuration is priced at VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300). The handset went live in Black, Blue and Red colour options. A past leak suggests that Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy A03 at the end of this month or early in March.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy A03 is expected to feature similar specifications to the global variant. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy A03 has a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera unit comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Further, the storage in Galaxy A03 can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options in the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Bluetooth v5, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Samsung Galaxy A03 sports an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor as well. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Nithya P Nair
Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit

