Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India starts at Rs. 10,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2022 14:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03 comes in three different colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 will go on sale in India from next week
  • The Samsung phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A03 was launched in India on Friday (February 25). The new Samsung phone was introduced in Vietnam in November last year. It comes with features including dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy A03 also includes an octa-core SoC and up to 4GB of RAM. The phone carries preloaded features including Live Focus, Beauty Mode, and a Smart Selfie Angle as well as has Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets. Given the specifications in its segment, the Samsung Galaxy A03 is likely to face tough competition from the likes of the Motorola Moto E40, Realme C25_Y, and Tecno Spark 8C.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 64GB option that is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours and will be available through Samsung.com, retail stores, and leading online portals starting next week. The exact sale date is yet to be announced though.

The Galaxy A03 was launched in Vietnam in three different configurations: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A03 runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. Galaxy A03 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens. The phone also includes a Smart Selfie Angle feature that is claimed to automatically switch to a wide angle when the selfie camera detects multiple faces in the frame.

Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A03 that is claimed to last for a day on a single charge.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A03, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk, Brother Kimbal Face US SEC Probes Over Tesla Share Sales: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A03 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Impressions: All About Performance?
  3. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  4. Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With New 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut
  5. PS Plus March 2022 Free Games Revealed: Check Full List
  6. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Launched
  7. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue to Soon Be Fixed
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poland Sees More Cyberattacks on Government Servers, Official Says
  2. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Crypto Playing Key Enabler for Both War-Hit Economies
  3. Apple Adds Dutch Voice Recognition Support for Siri in HomePod 15.4 Beta
  4. Asus 8z Launch in India Set for February 28, Sweat-Resistant Feature Teased
  5. Apple-Authorised Technicians Might Soon Be Able to Repair Face ID Without Replacing Entire iPhone
  6. Is Bitcoin Legal in India or Not? Supreme Court Asks Centre
  7. Alibaba Reports Slowest Revenue Growth Since Going Public as Competition Bites
  8. India Recorded 1 Billion Active Mobile Subscribers in December, Airtel Saw Most Active Users: TRAI
  9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week at MWC 2022: Report
  10. WhatsApp Testing New 'Search Message' Shortcut Option in Redesigned Contact Info Page for Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.