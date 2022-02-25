Samsung Galaxy A03 was launched in India on Friday (February 25). The new Samsung phone was introduced in Vietnam in November last year. It comes with features including dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy A03 also includes an octa-core SoC and up to 4GB of RAM. The phone carries preloaded features including Live Focus, Beauty Mode, and a Smart Selfie Angle as well as has Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets. Given the specifications in its segment, the Samsung Galaxy A03 is likely to face tough competition from the likes of the Motorola Moto E40, Realme C25_Y, and Tecno Spark 8C.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 64GB option that is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours and will be available through Samsung.com, retail stores, and leading online portals starting next week. The exact sale date is yet to be announced though.

The Galaxy A03 was launched in Vietnam in three different configurations: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A03 runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. Galaxy A03 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens. The phone also includes a Smart Selfie Angle feature that is claimed to automatically switch to a wide angle when the selfie camera detects multiple faces in the frame.

Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A03 that is claimed to last for a day on a single charge.