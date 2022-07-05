Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A21s Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A02s update reportedly comes with firmware version A025FXXU4CVF4.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 July 2022 17:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A21s Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Reports

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03s was unveiled in India in August last year

Highlights
  • Three Samsung Galaxy A-series phones are getting One UI 4.1 update
  • Samsung Galaxy A02s users in Russia are reportedly receiving the update
  • The update includes June 2022 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, and Galaxy A21s smartphones have reportedly started receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in select regions. The Android 12 update for the Galaxy A02s comes with firmware version A025FXXU4CVF4, while the update for Galaxy A03s has firmware version A037FXXU1BVFB. The update for the Galaxy A21s carries firmware number A217FXXU8DVF6. The update is said to bring the latest OneUI skin by the South Korean tech giant along with the June 2022 security patch. With the update, all three phones will get a new UI design, Colour Palette picker, camera/photo editing features, and Google Duo live sharing among others.

As per multiple reports by Sammobiles, Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, and Galaxy A21s started receiving the One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 in select markets along with the June 2022 security patch. As mentioned, the software update for the Galaxy A02s reportedly has firmware version A025FXXU4CVF4, while the update for the Galaxy A03s comes with a firmware version A037FXXU1BVFB and the update for the Galaxy A21s has firmware number A217FXXU8DVF6.

The updates are reportedly available for Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A03s units in Russia and Galaxy A21s models in Serbia. It is said to include fixes for more than 60 vulnerabilities affecting the software alongside system improvements.

If past updates are any indication, Samsung is likely to broaden the rollout of its latest update to other markets in the coming days. The update brings Android 12 features alongside upgrades under One UI 4.1 to the Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, and Galaxy A21s models. The One UI 4.1 update lets users customise devices with unique colours based on the wallpaper. The custom colour palette now appears in more apps and there is a Smart Widget feature to combine multiple widgets into one. Google Duo live sharing, new camera improvements, Samsung keyboard, AR emojis, Smart Switch, Quick Panel, and improved low-light portrait photography are the other major highlights of One UI 4.1.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, and Galaxy A21s devices in the aforementioned regions will receive the latest update automatically. Interested users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are recommended to update their Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A02s, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications, Samsung Security Update, Samsung, Android 12, One UI 4.1, One UI 4.1 Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Android 12, 16GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

