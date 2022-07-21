Technology News
loading

Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report

Samsung will reportedly ship the first batch of 3nm chips to a Chinese cryptocurrency miner.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 July 2022 18:11 IST
Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's 3nm node is said to deliver 23 percent improved performance

Highlights
  • TSMC chips based on 3nm fabrication process will be launched in 2023
  • First-gen 3nm process can reduce area by 16 percent
  • TSMC chips based on the 2nm process will debut in 2025

Samsung in June last week started the mass production of chips with advanced 3-nanometer (nm) technology based on the Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture. Now, new reports suggest that Samsung SoCs manufactured on the 3nm fabrication process will be launched on July 25. If the reports hold any weight, then the South Korean electronic brand will surpass the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), whose 3nm chip production is anticipated to start later this year. The new chip is claimed to consume 45 percent less power than previous conventional 5nm chips. It is said to improve performance by 23 percent as well.

As per a report by Pulse News Korea, Samsung Electronics will unveil the 3nm chips on July 25. The launch event will take place at the company's manufacturing facility in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea.

Additionally, a report by BusinessKorea suggests that the first batch of the 3nm chips will be delivered to a Chinese cryptocurrency miner.

Samsung Electronics kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips in June last week. Built based on the gate-all-around (GAA) transistor architecture, the first-generation 3nm chips are claimed to have a 16 percent smaller surface area, 45 percent reduction in power usage and 23 percent performance improvement compared with the current 5nm chips. Samsung stated that the second generation of the 3nm process would reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent and improve performance by 30 percent.

With 3nm chip production, Samsung is challenging the world's top chipmaker TSMC. The latter's clients include iPhone maker Apple and Qualcomm. The global chip shortage over the past two years, caused by COVID-19 pandemic supply chaos combined with booming demand is currently threatening the manufacturing companies across the globe. In light of this, in June, TSMC confirmed that chips manufactured on the 3nm fabrication process will debut in 2023. The Taiwanese firm plans to release chips manufactured with the 2nm process in 2025.

According to data provider TrendForce (via Reuters), TSMC controls 54 percent of the global market for contract production of chips followed by Samsung. The South Korean brand has a 16.3 percent market share.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, TSMC, 3nm Chipsets, 2nm Chipsets
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
South Korea Delays Levying 20 Percent Crypto Tax By Three Years

Related Stories

Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  10. F9 Is Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
  4. Canyon of Fire Solar Storm Hits Earth, Highlights Clear Aurora View at Various Places
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped
  6. Apple iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 Released With Bug Fixes for Settings, Safari, TV App Improvements
  7. Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations
  8. Electric, Hybrid Cars to Face Long Waiting Periods as Carmakers Deal With Chip Shortage
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu
  10. Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.