Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series pre-orders in India will begin on February 23.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2022 14:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series which consists of three smartphones on February 9

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series will go on sale in India on March 11
  • The Galaxy S22 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India
  • Customers can avail of the pre-booking offers until March 10

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-orders will begin in India next week, and the company has revealed new offers and deals for customers who are pre-booking the company's recently launched Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is offering discounts on its Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

According to Samsung, pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India will begin on February 23, and customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch worth Rs. 26,999 for Rs. 2,999. Meanwhile, Samsung is also offering customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds worth Rs. 11,999 for Rs. 999, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 when pre-booking the latest Galaxy S22 series, while other smartphone owners will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000. Samsung has revealed that customers can also purchase the smartphones via Samsung Finance+, to avail of a cashback offer worth Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs. 76,999. The Galaxy S22+ price begins at Rs. 84,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs. 88,999.

Meanwhile, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model, while the 12GB+512GB storage model is priced at 1,18,999. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+1TB storage models have not yet been launched by the company in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be available for pre-order at the company's online store between February 23 and March 10, at retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, the company's online store, and on Amazon. The Galaxy S22 series will go on sale from March 11, according to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Unveiled on February 9, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra all run on Android 12 with the company's latest One UI 4.1 skin on top. The Galaxy S22 is equipped with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, while the Galaxy S22+ is equipped with a larger 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphones also come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers Wi-Fi 6E and Ultra-wideband (UWB) support, unlike the vanilla Galaxy S22 model. While the Galaxy S22 runs on a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging, the Galaxy S22+ is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with faster 45W charging. Both phones offer 15W wired charging and Wireless PowerShare support.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters with 3x and 10x optical zoom support, respectively. The handset comes with a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. All three Galaxy S22 series smartphones are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors, while the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with an S Pen built into the handset, just like the company's older Galaxy Note smartphones.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Pre Orders, Samsung Galaxy S22 Pre Bookings, Samsung Galaxy S22 Price In India, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung, Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition May Launch in India as Poco F4 GT, Suggests Internal Code
Vivo Y15s With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Launch With 8GB of RAM
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  6. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  7. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
  8. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Display Debuts in India
  9. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y15s With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More
  3. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition May Launch in India as Poco F4 GT, Suggests Internal Code
  4. Intel Arc Graphics Card for Desktops to Debut in Q2, ‘Project Endgame’ Cloud GPU Service Announced
  5. Jio, Airtel Set to Gain as Metaverse Will Increase Data Usage 20 Times in 10 Years: Credit Suisse
  6. Oppo A76 Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Hands-On Images Leak Tips 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Feature 8GB RAM Like Rival Samsung Galaxy S22 Models
  9. Fraudulent Metaverse Token on Uniswap Shows Up as Animoca Brands: Here's What We Know
  10. Elon Musk Compared Justin Trudeau to Hitler in Now-Deleted Tweet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.