Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-orders will begin in India next week, and the company has revealed new offers and deals for customers who are pre-booking the company's recently launched Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is offering discounts on its Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

According to Samsung, pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India will begin on February 23, and customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch worth Rs. 26,999 for Rs. 2,999. Meanwhile, Samsung is also offering customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds worth Rs. 11,999 for Rs. 999, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 when pre-booking the latest Galaxy S22 series, while other smartphone owners will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000. Samsung has revealed that customers can also purchase the smartphones via Samsung Finance+, to avail of a cashback offer worth Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs. 76,999. The Galaxy S22+ price begins at Rs. 84,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs. 88,999.

Meanwhile, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model, while the 12GB+512GB storage model is priced at 1,18,999. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+1TB storage models have not yet been launched by the company in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be available for pre-order at the company's online store between February 23 and March 10, at retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, the company's online store, and on Amazon. The Galaxy S22 series will go on sale from March 11, according to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Unveiled on February 9, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra all run on Android 12 with the company's latest One UI 4.1 skin on top. The Galaxy S22 is equipped with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, while the Galaxy S22+ is equipped with a larger 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphones also come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers Wi-Fi 6E and Ultra-wideband (UWB) support, unlike the vanilla Galaxy S22 model. While the Galaxy S22 runs on a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging, the Galaxy S22+ is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with faster 45W charging. Both phones offer 15W wired charging and Wireless PowerShare support.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters with 3x and 10x optical zoom support, respectively. The handset comes with a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. All three Galaxy S22 series smartphones are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors, while the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with an S Pen built into the handset, just like the company's older Galaxy Note smartphones.