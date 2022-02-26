Technology News
loading

Ukraine Urges Apple to Cut Supplies and Block App Store Access in Russia

US President Joe Biden has announced sweeping sanctions against Russia, cutting off its major banks and hammering access to global exports of goods.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 February 2022 12:04 IST
Ukraine Urges Apple to Cut Supplies and Block App Store Access in Russia

"I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine", tweeted Tim Cook

Highlights
  • Ukrainian minister called on Apple to block Apple Store for Russian users
  • US President Joe Biden announced severe new sanctions against Russia
  • Mykhailo Fedorov voiced support for US sanctions on Russia

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister on Friday urged Apple top boss Tim Cook to cut supply of its products and block access to App Store in Russia.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, tweeted a copy of the letter sent to Cook asking the iPhone maker to "stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store." Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east, and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

"In 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles," Fedorov said.

"I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We're doing all we can for our teams...and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts," Cook had tweeted on Thursday. Fedorov also voiced support for US sanctions on Russia.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions against Russia, cutting off major Russian banks and hammering access to global exports of goods from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Mykhailo Fedorov, Vladimir Putin, Tim Cook
Russian Invasion: Ukraine Reports Chernobyl Radiation Spike After Moscow Captures Plant

Related Stories

Ukraine Urges Apple to Cut Supplies and Block App Store Access in Russia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. World’s First NFT Vending Machine Arrives in New York City
  2. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  3. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week: Report
  4. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  6. From WhatsApp to Grammarly: Ukraine’s Influence on the World of Tech
  7. Vivo X Note Smartphone Specifications Have Leaked: What to Expect
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  9. Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With New 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut
  10. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 50 More Starlink Satellites Aboard a Falcon 9 Rocket from California
  2. Ukraine Urges Apple to Cut Supplies and Block App Store Access in Russia
  3. Russian Invasion: Ukraine Reports Chernobyl Radiation Spike After Moscow Captures Plant
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Taiwan Anticipates Limited Impact on Chip Supply Chain
  5. Nvidia Says It's Investigating a Potential Cyberattack
  6. MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion
  7. Russia to Restrict Facebook Access for 'Censoring' Its Media Over Ukraine Invasion
  8. Apple-Supplier TSMC Agrees to Join Taiwan in Enforcing Sanctions on Russia After Ukraine Invasion
  9. Clubhouse Voice Rooms Now Gives You the Option to Chat via Text Too
  10. MyGov CEO Says India Will Set Up Centres for Transformational Artificial Intelligence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.