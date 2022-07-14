Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments

Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments

Russia’ M.Video is following in the footsteps of mobile operator MTS, which launched a similar venture in May.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 18:41 IST
Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments

Apple paused all product sales in Russia in early March

Highlights
  • The retailer said it would more than halve its 2022 investment programme
  • M.Video is following in the footsteps of mobile operator MTS
  • Chinese smartphone sales in Russia doubled in first two weeks of March

Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Thursday said it had started selling discounted and used smartphones, offering Russian consumers cheaper alternatives as Western brands suspend shipments.

Apple paused all product sales in Russia in early March, one of many Western companies to distance itself from Moscow since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special military operation.

M.Video said the move expanded its available range of devices and that it was offering "like new" Apple products.

Given limited supply to the Russian market, M.Video said discounted, used electronics that are fully functional had the potential to offer an effective alternative to consumers seeking a flagship device.

On Wednesday, the retailer said it would more than halve its 2022 investment programme in year-on-year terms and was working on diversifying its supplier base.

M.Video is following in the footsteps of mobile operator MTS, which launched a similar venture in May. Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said in late May that it has started selling discounted and used smartphones, offering Russian consumers cheaper alternatives as inflation bites and Western brands suspend shipments.

Sales of Chinese smartphone brands in Russia doubled in the first two weeks of March, Kommersant newspaper reported at the time.

MTS announced to offer smartphones from Chinese brands Huawei, Honor, and Xiaomi, as well as South Korean producer Samsung, for up to 50 percent less than new devices at its Moscow stores and online. MTS said the brands offered and locations where they are sold would be expanded.

"This is a good opportunity for our company to offer consumers an additional way to save on purchases of quality gadgets," said Pavel Sukhovarov, head of MTS' retail network development, who said consumers could now buy used gadgets at bargain prices.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, M Video, Smartphones
Government Instructs E-Commerce Platforms to Sell Ayurveda Drugs Only With Valid Prescription

Related Stories

Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  2. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  3. Watch Janhvi Kapoor in Trailer for Good Luck Jerry, Out July 29 on Hotstar
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  6. Twitter Down? Outage Reports of 'Over Capacity' From Parts of the Globe
  7. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  9. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. COAI Urges Open Bidding, Transparent Auction for 5G Airwaves to Prevent ‘Backdoor Entry’ to Big Tech
  2. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Include Stray, Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, More
  3. Elon Musk’s Startups Could Be Silver Lining for Bankers Burned by Twitter Deal
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A04 Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Database, Expected to Launch Soon
  6. Mi 11 Lite Tipped to Be Discontinued After India Launch of Xiaomi 12 Lite
  7. Intel Begins Informing Customers About Price Hike Plans of Chip Products
  8. Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments
  9. Government Instructs E-Commerce Platforms to Sell Ayurveda Drugs Only With Valid Prescription
  10. Elon Musk’s Fight Over Twitter Deal Could Attract Further SEC Scrutiny, Experts Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.