Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Reliance to Develop Budget 5G Smartphone With Google, Announces $25 Billion 5G Network Plan

Reliance to Develop Budget 5G Smartphone With Google, Announces $25 Billion 5G Network Plan

Reliance purchased $11 billion (roughly Rs. 87,000 crore) worth of 5G airwaves in India.

By Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 30 August 2022 11:36 IST
Reliance to Develop Budget 5G Smartphone With Google, Announces $25 Billion 5G Network Plan

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio 5G services will soon be launching in New Delhi, Mumbai, more main cities

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio 5G network to be the largest in the world
  • 5G is said to offer up to 10 times faster data speeds than 4G
  • Reliance will offer 5G services across India by December next year

Reliance 5G smartphone was announced by the company at the 45th Annual General Meeting on Monday. Reliance said that it is working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone. The company also revealed its $25 billion (roughly 2 lakh crore) plan for introducing the next-generation 5G services in India within two months. During Reliance's 45th AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio's 5G network will be the largest in the world. The Jio 5G services will be soon launched in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, before being expanded across India by December next year.

According to Reuters, the new Reliance smartphone being developed with Google would be "ultra-affordable". The cheapest 5G phones retail for around $150 (roughly Rs. 12,000) currently in India.

During the AGM, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani displayed the new Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC. The Jio AirFiber allows users to access high-speed Internet using wireless networks at home and at offices. Meanwhile, Jio Cloud PC can be termed as a virtual PC hosted in the cloud with the help of Jio True 5G connectivity.

On the other hand, the 5G connectivity is expected to offer up to 10 times faster data speeds than 4G connections which is believed to be vital for emerging technologies AI and self-driving cars. According to a recent report, Jio became the top bidder at the $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh crore) 5G spectrum auction in India by splashing out $11 billion (roughly Rs. 87,000 crore).

In 2016, Reliance disrupted India's 4G telecom market by launching cheap data plans and free voice services. The company also released the JioPhone Next budget smartphone in India that had a launch price of Rs. 6,499.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Jio, 5G, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Recovers Beyond $20,000 While Ether, Major Altcoins See Bigger Gains on the Day
Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower; Seeks Information on Bots, Security

Related Stories

Reliance to Develop Budget 5G Smartphone With Google, Announces $25 Billion 5G Network Plan
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. Vivo V25e With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  3. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  5. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
  6. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. In House of the Dragon Episode 2, the Old Makes Way for the New
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Vivo Y16 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Records Major Win as EU May Not Appeal Court Ruling Against $991 Million Fine
  2. Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Orchestrates the Biggest Human Heist Amidst the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
  3. Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower; Seeks Information on Bots, Security
  4. Reliance to Develop Budget 5G Smartphone With Google, Announces $25 Billion 5G Network Plan
  5. Bitcoin Recovers Beyond $20,000 While Ether, Major Altcoins See Bigger Gains on the Day
  6. Oppo A57s With MediaTek Helio G35, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V25e With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. House of the Dragon Episode 3 Trailer: Going to War With the Crabfeeder
  9. Ava Labs CEO Denies CryptoLeaks Report Alleging Payout to Sue Competitors
  10. Atomic TV Broadcasts Live Video Using Lasers and Cloud Of Large-Sized Atoms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.