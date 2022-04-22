Technology News
loading

Global Refurbished Smartphone Shipments Saw 15 Percent Surge in 2021: Report

Apple remained the secondary refurbished market leader whereas Samsung witnessed maximum shipments in 2021.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 April 2022 14:49 IST
Global Refurbished Smartphone Shipments Saw 15 Percent Surge in 2021: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple and Samsung remained Refurbished Smartphone Market leaders in 2021

Highlights
  • Apple and Samsung remained refurbished market leaders in 2021
  • Consumers were offered more benefits for choosing refurbished models
  • India and Latin America lead with the highest growth rates

The Refurbished Global Smartphone market saw a surge in demand as well as supply in 2021, according to a report. Refurbished smartphone shipments have witnessed a 15 percent yearly growth, whereas new smartphone shipments grew 4.5 percent in the year. It could be seen that the larger consumer section has shown more inclination towards buying refurbished smartphone models of popular brands like Apple and Samsung in 2021.

According to the Counterpoint's "Refurbished Smartphone Tracker", Latin America and India lead with the highest growth rates, at 29 percent and 25 percent respectively. Apple remained the secondary refurbished market leader, whereas Samsung witnessed the most refurbished model shipments in 2021.

Consumers seem to get attracted towards choosing the pre-owned devices thanks to additional benefits and options for the same, as per the report.

Commenting on the growth, Senior Analyst Glen Cardoza said, “Refurbished smartphones are a part of overall pre-owned devices which re-enter the system through various routes. Trade-ins are the fastest-growing source for such pre-owned smartphones, the volume of which grew more than 10 percent globally in 2021. We are seeing a YoY increase in volumes among refurbished players in developing markets like China, India, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa. These markets will grow more as they have many unorganised businesses and a large rural demographic yet to be captured. ASPs (average selling prices) of refurbished smartphones increased marginally as 4G devices still retained value.”

Moreover, there were supply shortages in the secondary market in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns, but the market surged back in 2021.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Refurbished, Counterpoint
Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories
Barack, Michelle Obama End Spotify Podcast Deal After Being Frustrated by Exclusive Terms: Report

Related Stories

Global Refurbished Smartphone Shipments Saw 15 Percent Surge in 2021: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  5. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Feature 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: The Biggest Android Tablet
  7. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  10. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller to End Its Call Recording Feature as Google Updates Play Store Policy
  2. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Video of Phobos Solar Eclipse From the Surface of Mars
  3. Google Revamps Cookie Consent Banner for EU Users With New ‘Reject All’ Button for Search and YouTube
  4. Twitter Tipped to Be Working on Edit Tweet Feature, Alleged Screenshots Leaked
  5. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Meet Makes Video Calls Better With New Co-Host Settings and Safety Measures
  7. Barack Obama Urges Big Tech to Stop Dividing Society, Undermining Democracy
  8. NITI Aayog Proposes Policy for Swappable EV batteries, Including Incentives and Rigorous Testing
  9. Vivo X80 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on April 25, Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Price Revealed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; to Offer Built-in Games, 30 Sports Modes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.