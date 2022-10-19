Xiaomi is finally rolling out the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for some of the budget smartphones from its sub-brands in India. The smartphones in question are the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi note 9 Pro, and the Poco M2 Pro. Despite arriving in October, these updates carry the August 2022 Android security patch along with a stable Android 12 build. These could be the last major software upgrades received by these smartphones that were released in 2020. Going forward, they are expected to only receive necessary security patches.

According to reports by Xiaomiui, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is getting the MIUI 13 version V13.0.1.0.SJXINXM, which is said to be 2.6GB in size. Similarly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro's MIUI 13 update is 2.7GB in size and carries the version number V13.0.1.0.SJWINXM. Finally, the Poco M2 Pro users will be able to download the MIUI 13 version V13.0.1.0.SJPINXM, which could be 2.6GB in size.

The Android 12-based MIUI 13 update is said to bring enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather apps. It is said to also include the August 2022 Android security patch. For now, these updates can only be downloaded by users that are part of the Mi Pilot Tester Program. Regular users should soon start receiving the stable Android 12-based MIUI 13 update.

In related news, Xiaomi began rolling out the MIUI beta update for Android 13 in August. However, this update was limited to only 200 Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro users. Both MIUI beta updates are reportedly over 4GB in size.

This version of the MIUI appears to be unstable. Xiaomi has warned users their devices may face overheating and performance issues after the update. In addition, some of the third-party applications are not expected to perform as intended after installing the Android 13-based MIUI beta.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.