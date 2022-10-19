Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting Android 12 Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Reports

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Reports

These are believed to be the last major software upgrades for these smartphones.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 18:21 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Reports

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro were launched in 2020

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is currently limiting this update to Mi Pilot Tester Program
  • It brings enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, Weather apps
  • This MIUI 13 update is said to include the August 2022 security patch

Xiaomi is finally rolling out the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for some of the budget smartphones from its sub-brands in India. The smartphones in question are the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi note 9 Pro, and the Poco M2 Pro. Despite arriving in October, these updates carry the August 2022 Android security patch along with a stable Android 12 build. These could be the last major software upgrades received by these smartphones that were released in 2020. Going forward, they are expected to only receive necessary security patches.

According to reports by Xiaomiui, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is getting the MIUI 13 version V13.0.1.0.SJXINXM, which is said to be 2.6GB in size. Similarly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro's MIUI 13 update is 2.7GB in size and carries the version number V13.0.1.0.SJWINXM. Finally, the Poco M2 Pro users will be able to download the MIUI 13 version V13.0.1.0.SJPINXM, which could be 2.6GB in size.

The Android 12-based MIUI 13 update is said to bring enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather apps. It is said to also include the August 2022 Android security patch. For now, these updates can only be downloaded by users that are part of the Mi Pilot Tester Program. Regular users should soon start receiving the stable Android 12-based MIUI 13 update.

In related news, Xiaomi began rolling out the MIUI beta update for Android 13 in August. However, this update was limited to only 200 Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro users. Both MIUI beta updates are reportedly over 4GB in size.

This version of the MIUI appears to be unstable. Xiaomi has warned users their devices may face overheating and performance issues after the update. In addition, some of the third-party applications are not expected to perform as intended after installing the Android 13-based MIUI beta.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, Android 12, MIUI 13, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find N Flip Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple TV 4K (2022) With Better Performance, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  3. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  5. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Leaked Online, Hints at Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Reports
  5. Eleven More Deaths Linked to Crashes Involving Vehicles With Automated Technology, US Government Data Shows
  6. Oppo Find N Flip Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  7. Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad-Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Best Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000
  9. Google Doubling Down on Investment in Its Own Hardware: Report
  10. Twitter Staff Stock Accounts Locked Ahead of October 28 Deadline to Close Deal With Elon Musk: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.