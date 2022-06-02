Technology News
Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 Among Smartphones Added to Xiaomi's End-of-Support List

The phone will not get MIUI 13 update.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 June 2022 17:56 IST
Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 Among Smartphones Added to Xiaomi's End-of-Support List

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Redmi K20 was a popular phone during its launch in 2019

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 was launched in 2019
  • These phones will not get software and security update
  • Xiaomi releases updates for at least two years

Xiaomi has added Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, Redmi 7, Mi Play, Mi 9 SE, among others in the list of smartphones that will no longer receive any software or firmware updates (including security updates). The Chinese company also says that the smartphones included in the End-of-Support list (EOS) might not even respond to security vulnerability reports. Xiaomi releases monthly as well as quarterly security patch updates for its devices for at least two years after the product is listed in the marketplace.

As per the EOS list, shared in its official Telegram channel – Mi Fans Home, Xiaomi included a number of smartphones that will not receive the software or firmware updates going forward. The list includes smartphones such as Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi Pad 4 Plus, Mi Pad 4, Mi Play, and Mi 9 SE. These handsets will not get the MIUI 13 update. The Redmi Note 7 series, and the Redmi K20 were popular smartphones in their respective categories at the time of their launch in 2019.

Xiaomi releases monthly and quarterly security patch updates on Xiaomi devices for at least two years after a product listing in the marketplace. These updates include Android security patches released by Google as well as patches for Xiaomi-specific issues.

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 13 as a successor to MIUI 12.5 in India earlier this year. The custom skin is said to improve defragmentation efficiency on devices by up to 60 percent and improve read and write efficiency by up to 60 percent over the previous MIUI versions. It is touted to be focused on improved performance, redefined design, and multitasking features. It also brings a new system-level file storage system called Liquid Storage as well as support for widgets that look like the ones on iOS 15.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi Pad 4 Plus, Mi Pad 4, Mi Play, Mi 9 SE, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Amazon to Stop Supplying Kindle E-Readers to China, to Shut Kindle E-Bookstore Next Year

