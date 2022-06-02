Xiaomi has added Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, Redmi 7, Mi Play, Mi 9 SE, among others in the list of smartphones that will no longer receive any software or firmware updates (including security updates). The Chinese company also says that the smartphones included in the End-of-Support list (EOS) might not even respond to security vulnerability reports. Xiaomi releases monthly as well as quarterly security patch updates for its devices for at least two years after the product is listed in the marketplace.

As per the EOS list, shared in its official Telegram channel – Mi Fans Home, Xiaomi included a number of smartphones that will not receive the software or firmware updates going forward. The list includes smartphones such as Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi Pad 4 Plus, Mi Pad 4, Mi Play, and Mi 9 SE. These handsets will not get the MIUI 13 update. The Redmi Note 7 series, and the Redmi K20 were popular smartphones in their respective categories at the time of their launch in 2019.

Xiaomi releases monthly and quarterly security patch updates on Xiaomi devices for at least two years after a product listing in the marketplace. These updates include Android security patches released by Google as well as patches for Xiaomi-specific issues.

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 13 as a successor to MIUI 12.5 in India earlier this year. The custom skin is said to improve defragmentation efficiency on devices by up to 60 percent and improve read and write efficiency by up to 60 percent over the previous MIUI versions. It is touted to be focused on improved performance, redefined design, and multitasking features. It also brings a new system-level file storage system called Liquid Storage as well as support for widgets that look like the ones on iOS 15.

