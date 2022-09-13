Redmi Note 12 has been tipped to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera again, as per a report. The handset is said to retain a rectangular design with straight edges. It is tipped to feature design similar to the current Redmi Note 11 series. The handset could sport a flat display with a hole-punch cutout, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The handset is also tipped to sport a 2-megapixel macro senor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, at the back.

According to a report by MyDrivers, which cites tipster Digital Chat Station, Redmi Note 12 will feature a design similar to the Redmi Note 11 series. It is said to retain a rectangular design with straight edges. The phone could sport a flat display with “sharp edges” and hole-punch cutout, which is expected to house the selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12 will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, as per the report. This is in line with a previous report, citing the same tipster. The report from MyDrivers suggests that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup. Apart from the 50-megapixel primary sensor, it is said to sport a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

As per the report, the Redmi Note 12 will come with 120W fast charging support. The handset is said to debut be in China this year, and in global markets in the first quarter of 2023. The phone will come with a USB charging adapter and a cable inside the box. It is said to offer a full charge in about 20 minutes.

According to another report, the Redmi Note 12 series will comprise the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Two Redmi Note 12 series phones have reportedly received the network access license in China. The two smartphones have been codenamed L16 and L16U, the report suggests.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 was launched in India in February with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.