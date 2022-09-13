Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup, Could Debut This Year: Report

Redmi Note 12 could launch globally in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 18:29 IST
Redmi Note 12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup, Could Debut This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 is said to feature a design similar to the Redmi Note 11

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 could feature a 2-megapixel macro camera
  • The rumoured Redmi phone is said to support 120W fast charging
  • Redmi Note 11 was launched in India in February

Redmi Note 12 has been tipped to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera again, as per a report. The handset is said to retain a rectangular design with straight edges. It is tipped to feature design similar to the current Redmi Note 11 series. The handset could sport a flat display with a hole-punch cutout, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The handset is also tipped to sport a 2-megapixel macro senor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, at the back.

According to a report by MyDrivers, which cites tipster Digital Chat Station, Redmi Note 12 will feature a design similar to the Redmi Note 11 series. It is said to retain a rectangular design with straight edges. The phone could sport a flat display with “sharp edges” and hole-punch cutout, which is expected to house the selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12 will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, as per the report. This is in line with a previous report, citing the same tipster. The report from MyDrivers suggests that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup. Apart from the 50-megapixel primary sensor, it is said to sport a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

As per the report, the Redmi Note 12 will come with 120W fast charging support. The handset is said to debut be in China this year, and in global markets in the first quarter of 2023. The phone will come with a USB charging adapter and a cable inside the box. It is said to offer a full charge in about 20 minutes.

According to another report, the Redmi Note 12 series will comprise the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Two Redmi Note 12 series phones have reportedly received the network access license in China. The two smartphones have been codenamed L16 and L16U, the report suggests.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 was launched in India in February with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11
Fire at Electric Bike Showroom in Hyderabad Claims 8 Lives, 7 Injured: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup, Could Debut This Year: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  3. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  5. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  6. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  7. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  9. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Ebook Readers Launched: All You Need to Know
  2. iQoo 11 Pro Will Reportedly Sport 2K Resolution Display, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Twitter Had at Least One Chinese Agent Working at the Company, Whistleblower Says: Report
  4. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Spotted on BIS India Website With 180W Charging Adapter, May Launch in India Soon
  5. After Kenya, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Hub in India
  6. ISRO's Gaganyaan Expected to Launch in 2024, Four Fighter Pilots Identified as Potential Crew
  7. Apple Watch Series 8 Tipped to Feature Same CPU as Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 6
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Starts September 23, to Bring Over 2,000 New Launches, Discounts, More
  9. Redmi Note 12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup, Could Debut This Year: Report
  10. Fire at Electric Bike Showroom in Hyderabad Claims 8 Lives, 7 Injured: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.