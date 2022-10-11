Technology News
Redmi Note 12 Series Tipped to Feature Newly Launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report

Redmi Note 12 series is expected to launch in China later this year.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 11 October 2022 16:53 IST
Redmi Note 12 Series Tipped to Feature Newly Launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 series launch date is yet to be announced by the company

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series is expected to make its debut first in China
  • The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC is based on a 6nm process
  • Redmi Note 12 series is tipped to feature up to 210W fast charging

Redmi Note 12 series is tipped to feature the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, according to a tipster. Xiaomi has launched quite a few Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in India. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the company's most premium offering in the Redmi Note 11 series. There are as many as six smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 series lineup in India. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 12 series soon. The Redmi Note 12 series will debut in China, followed by other markets. Going by previous launch cycles, the Redmi Note 12 series should debut in October or November in China. While there is no official word from the company, a tipster has revealed some key details about the upcoming Xiaomi mid-range smartphones.

According to details shared by known tipster Digital Chat Station, [spotted] by IT Home, Redmi Note 12 series could feature the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The new 6nm chipset from MediaTek was unveiled on Tuesday and is claimed to offer improved performance and efficiency over the Dimensity 920. The SoC has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz, combined with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. The new MediaTek SoC also supports a 200MP main camera sensor, which might become a trend in smartphones in 2023.

On top of this, the chipset integrates a hardware-accelerated HDR video recording engine to process up to 4K resolution. MediaTek also claimed that the Dimensity 1080 SoC's HyperEngine 3.0 and integrated AI processing unit 3.0 offers gaming enhancements and seamless connectivity.

While MediaTek or Xiaomi have not officially confirmed the development, the report, which cites the tipster states that the Redmi Note 12 series phone featuring the MediaTek DImensity 1080 SoC posted a score of over 520,000 on AnTuTu.

A recent 3C listing revealed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could feature support for 210W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro, on the other hand, may come with 120W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the standard Redmi Note 12 is said to come with 67W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro were previously spotted on the TENAA database. The listings suggest that the two Redmi smartphones might feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is tipped to pack a 4300mAh battery, whereas the Redmi Note 12 may pack a larger 4980mAh battery. One of the Redmi Note 12 series phones is also said to feature a 50MP ultra-wide camera sensor. The standard Redmi Note 12 might feature a 50MP triple-camera setup along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 12
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
