Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch in October: All Details

Redmi Note 12 series could include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 October 2022 12:59 IST
Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch in October: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 series is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series could offer 5G connectivity
  • The lineup could include three smartphones
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ expected to come with 210W fast charging support

Redmi Note 12 series is all set to launch in October in China. Xiaomi's subsidiary, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Note series smartphones in its country of origin on Thursday. The upcoming lineup is expected to include three models — the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The upcoming phones could be powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Redmi Note 12 series will succeed the Redmi Note 11 models that were unveiled back in 2021.

The Chinese smartphone brand via a post on Weibo confirmed the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 series in China. The flagship series will be unveiled sometime in October. The post, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phones. If past leaks are any indication, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will make their debut this month.

As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 12 series will be powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The recently launched chipset coupled with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU supports 200-megapixel main camera sensor. It has two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at a peak speed of 2.6GHz. All three models are said to be 5G-enabled handsets.

A recent 3C listing suggested 210W fast charging support in top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and 120W fast charging support in Redmi Note 12 Pro. The standard Redmi Note 12 could offer 67W fast charging. The vanilla model is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro were previously spotted on the TENAA database. The listing suggested a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the handsets. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is said to feature a 4,980mAh battery, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With AMOLED Displays, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch in October: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Suggest iPhone XR Design, Large Display
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  5. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
  6. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With Up to 11 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  9. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting MIUI 13 in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Gotham Knights PC System Requirements, Launch Time Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch in October: All Details
  3. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With AMOLED Displays, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  4. Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Health Data of 1,000 Australian Celebrities Weeks After Optus Hack
  5. Apple iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Hint at iPhone XR Design With Larger Display, Colour Options Tipped
  6. NASA's James Webb Telescope Renders Awe-Inspiring Pillars of Creation With Greater Depth, Clarity
  7. BTC, ETH Lose Steam, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses Days Ahead of Diwali
  8. ZTE Axon 40 SE With Unisoc T618 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  9. South Africa Classifies Crypto Assets as Financial Products, Clears Deck for Regulation
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC System Requirements Announced, Campaign Preload Goes Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.