Xiaomi's Redmi Note series has gained a lot of attention recently with the launch of Redmi Note 11 Pro in January 2022, with March launch for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Within a few weeks of the Redmi Note 11 series being launched in the market, rumours have already started to spark the buzz around the new Redmi Note 12 Pro series. The rumoured flagship was spotted on the TENAA certification website, along with key specifications like model number, battery details and display features. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not shared any details on the date of the expected series, the TENAA listing suggests its launch in China in 2022.

The details suggested on TENAA listings were shared through screenshots by the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The Redmi Note series spotted with model number 22041216C is believed to be Redmi Note 12 Pro, while model number 22041216UC is suspected to be for Redmi Note 12 Pro+. According to the listing, both the devices share similar dimensions and display size.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications and features (tipped)

The rumoured Redmi Note 12 Pro series is said to come packed with a 6.6-inch display AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the models are suggested to come pre-installed with Android 12 OS, along with MIUI 13 on top. The measurements are believed to be 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.8mm for both the models.

The listed Redmi Note 12 Pro model has 4,980mAh battery, which may come with fast-charging support. This may be similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G that has 120W fast charging. The model can be launched in the market with two storage options: a base model of 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model is also expected to come with similar storage configuration. However, the battery is suspected to be smaller than Redmi Note 12 Pro, packed with a 4,300mAh battery.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 series is expected to offer better performance than its predecessors, which may also indicate the use of MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm. It is yet to be confirmed if Xiaomi chooses to include the Dimensity 1300 or Dimensity 8000 SoC for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 models.

While the TENAA listings have not revealed all details about the upcoming flagship, the launch is rumoured to be somewhere in May 2022 in China. In India, the Redmi Note 12 series could make a debut in Q3, around September 2022.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ : Price (expected)

The TENAA listings suggest nothing about the pricing details of the upcoming flagship. Redmi's latest Note offering, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is priced starting above Rs. 20,000. The new Redmi Note 12 Pro can be expected anywhere between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000, while Redmi Note 12 Pro+ can be priced anywhere around Rs. 23,000. More confirmation are prices are expected soon, with the company's announcement of launch in China.

