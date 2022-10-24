Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays

This could also make these otherwise budget smartphones, more expensive.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 October 2022 14:37 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays

A curved display on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could also hint at it having a higher price (Pictured: Mi 10)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ expected to come with 210W fast charging support
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G expected to launch in three configuration options
  • The Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ were previously spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi recently teased that its Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in October, and now a new leaked image showing a silhouette of five phones allegedly hints that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could have a curved AMOLED display. As far as we are aware, this should be Xiaomi's first smartphone in the Redmi Note series to sport such a premium display design, which so far has been reserved for its Mi series of phones. This new image coincides with leaked images from a TENAA listing from before, pointing to the fact that one of the phones in the series (most likely the Note 12 Pro+ model) could have a curved display.

This new information comes via a tweet from @maheshahir85. In addition to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the tweet also mentions that the Realme 10 Pro+ should also have a curved AMOLED display. A leaked photo showing the back of two phones from the Realme 10 series had surfaced about a week ago, and now we have new leaked images from a TENAA listing that show the back and front of what appears to be the 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro+ is reported to sport a 120Hz display and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Regarding the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, we don't really have a lot to go on other than this new teaser image showing a silhouette of the new phones. Here, we see the sides of two phones that appear to have curved edges. As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 12 series should be powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The recently launched chipset coupled with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU supports up to a 200-megapixel main camera sensor. It has two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at a peak speed of 2.6GHz. All three models in the series are said to be 5G-enabled handsets.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro were also recently spotted on the TENAA database. The listing suggested a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the handsets. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is said to feature a 4,980mAh battery, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Realme, Redmi
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
New Star Wars Movie in Development With Ms. Marvel Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy: Report
Australia Announces Tougher Fines for Data Breaches Following Recent Cyberattacks

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  3. Jio 5G Services Launched in India Ahead of Diwali Festive Season
  4. WhatsApp Bitmoji-Style Avatars Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted Online
  6. Samsung W23 5G, W23 Flip 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched
  7. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  8. All-New Mac Pro With 'M2 Ultra', 'M2 Extreme' Likely to Launch in 2023
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  10. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  2. Australia Announces Tougher Fines for Data Breaches Following Recent Cyberattacks
  3. New Star Wars Movie in Development With Ms. Marvel Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy: Report
  4. WhatsApp Bitmoji-Style Avatars Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers: All Details
  5. Fitbit Sued by Australia's Regulator for Allegedly Making False Claims on Faulty Devices
  6. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva OTT Release Date Set for November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. TSMC Said to Have Suspended Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US Curbs
  8. All-New Mac Pro With 'M2 Ultra', 'M2 Extreme' SoC Options Likely to Launch in 2023; MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refresh Expected Next Month
  9. Samsung India's Revenue Up 10 Percent in FY22, Highest in Last 5 Years: Tofler
  10. ISRO Renames GSLV Mark-3 as LVM-3 to Identify Its Task of Placing Satellites Into Various Orbits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.