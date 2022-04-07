Redmi Note 12 series has got network access licence in China, as per a noted tipster. The smartphones have codenames L16 and L16U. The latter is said to be associated with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The smartphones belonging to the series are said to come with high-performance MediaTek SoCs — possibly MediaTek Dimensity 1300 or MediaTek Dimensity 8000 mobile platforms. The Redmi Note 12 series is a successor to the Redmi Note 11 series, and is tipped to launch in the second quarter of 2022.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared two images on Weibo which show two Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers 22041216UC and 22041216C. He says that these phones have been codenamed L16 and L16U, and they belong to Redmi Note 12 series. He goes on to claim that these phones will be high-performance mid-range handsets. While Digital Chat Station said that the series will launch in Q2 2022, tipster Abhishek Yadav has been more specific and claimed that the Redmi phones may debut in April or May.

Redmi L16 launching in April or May most probably Redmi Note 12.



1st Image: Redmi K50#Xiaomi #RedmiNote12 pic.twitter.com/UwNNGd0lZG — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 9, 2022

Citing Digital Chat Station, MySmartPrice reports that Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones will be powered by a high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 1300 or MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. The phones are also expected to have unique industrial style, strong performance, and extended battery life.

As per an earlier report by Notebookcheck, Redmi Note 12 series will have three handsets — Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Redmi Note 12 series is a successor to the Redmi Note 11 lineup, and it is said to be Redmi's main product lineup following the launch of the Redmi K50 series.

