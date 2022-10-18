Technology News
Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: All Details

Redmi Note 12 series is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 series is tipped to launch globally in Q1 2023

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ expected to come with 210W fast charging support
  • These smartphones have already received 3C certification
  • Redmi Note 12 may feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Redmi Note 12 series is likely to soon debut in China, followed by other global markets including India. There have been several rumours and leaks surrounding the Redmi Note 12 lineup, which is expected to comprise the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. A reliable tipster has spotted the Redmi Note 12 lineup listed on the JD e-commerce website, which has seemingly confirmed the market names of these smartphones, and hinting at their imminent launch in China.

The three Redmi smartphones were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings). The purported listings contain an image of a smartphone under a red cloth suggesting that the phones will be revealed at a later date. The listings also indicate that these will be 5G handsets. The pricing and specifications appear to be still under wraps. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the regular Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ listings.

A recent report suggests that the Redmi Note 12 series could be powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. This chipset is coupled with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and can support a 200MP main camera sensor.

The entire Redmi Note 12 lineup has also surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro are said to bear the model numbers 22101316C and 22101316UCP, respectively. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ purportedly bears the model number 22101316UC.

The 3C listing suggests that the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may offer 210W fast charging support. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro could come with 120W fast charging support and the standard Redmi Note 12 may offer 67W fast charging.

In related news, the Redmi Note 12 has been tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. This smartphone is expected to debut in China later this year and arrive in global markets in Q1 2023.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
