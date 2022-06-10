Technology News
Redmi Note 12 India Launch Later This Year, Tipped to Sport 50-Megapixel Sensor: Report

Redmi Note 12 may get a triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 June 2022 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 may get Redmi Note 11-like camera setup (above)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 is said to sport a flat display
  • It could get a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout
  • Redmi Note 12 series is tipped to have three phones

Redmi Note 12 may be launched later this year and it may come with a 50-megapixel main camera, as per a report. The phone is said to be a part of the Redmi Note 12 series, which is said to have three handsets — Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Previously, two Redmi Note 12 series' phones got a network access licence in China. These two smartphones have codenames L16 and L16U. The development comes a few weeks after specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro as well as Note 12 Pro+ were leaked.

Citing tipster Digital Chat Station, 91Mobiles reported that the Redmi Note 12 will launch in the second half of the year. It is to be noted that the tipster hasn't explicitly used the moniker Redmi Note 12. The rumoured launch timeline is in line with a previous report in which the same tipster claimed that the series will launch in Q2 2022. Redmi Note 12 series is a successor to the Redmi Note 11 lineup.

The tipster also claims that the Redmi Note 12 will get a triple rear camera setup that has a similar design as the Redmi Note 11. The main camera is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also said to get a flat display, and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cut out for the selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 12 series is claimed to get Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ handsets. The specifications of the Pro and Pro+ models were also leaked. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing last month teased the upcoming Redmi Note series on Weibo, suggesting the upcoming series will be a successor of the Redmi Note 11 Series.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
