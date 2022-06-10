Redmi Note 12 may be launched later this year and it may come with a 50-megapixel main camera, as per a report. The phone is said to be a part of the Redmi Note 12 series, which is said to have three handsets — Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Previously, two Redmi Note 12 series' phones got a network access licence in China. These two smartphones have codenames L16 and L16U. The development comes a few weeks after specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro as well as Note 12 Pro+ were leaked.

Citing tipster Digital Chat Station, 91Mobiles reported that the Redmi Note 12 will launch in the second half of the year. It is to be noted that the tipster hasn't explicitly used the moniker Redmi Note 12. The rumoured launch timeline is in line with a previous report in which the same tipster claimed that the series will launch in Q2 2022. Redmi Note 12 series is a successor to the Redmi Note 11 lineup.

The tipster also claims that the Redmi Note 12 will get a triple rear camera setup that has a similar design as the Redmi Note 11. The main camera is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also said to get a flat display, and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cut out for the selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 12 series is claimed to get Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ handsets. The specifications of the Pro and Pro+ models were also leaked. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing last month teased the upcoming Redmi Note series on Weibo, suggesting the upcoming series will be a successor of the Redmi Note 11 Series.

