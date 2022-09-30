Technology News
  Redmi Note 12 Pro+ With 210W Fast Charging Gets 3C Certification, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro Also Surface: Report

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ With 210W Fast Charging Gets 3C Certification, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro Also Surface: Report

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 30 September 2022 15:52 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ With 210W Fast Charging Gets 3C Certification, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro Also Surface: Report

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 12 could sport a similar design to the Redmi Note 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may have the model number 22101316UC
  • This lineup may debut in China this year, launch globally in Q1 2023
  • The Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ were previously spotted on TENAA

Redmi Note 12 series is expected to debut in China this year and release globally in the first quarter of 2023. At launch, the new lineup from Redmi could include the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. These handsets have reportedly been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. The listing supposedly reveals the fast-charging speeds of the Redmi Note 12 lineup. Notably, the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is said to be capable of supporting 210W fast charging.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 12 series has surfaced on the 3C database. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 is said to bear the model number 22101316C. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ seemingly have the model number 22101316UCP and 22101316UC, respectively.

The supposed 3C listings suggest that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may come with 210W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro could come with 120W fast charging support and the standard Redmi Note 12 may get support for 67W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 12 series had supposedly received a network access licence in China earlier this year in April. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro were also spotted on the TENAA database. These listings suggest that they might feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is said to feature a 4,980mAh battery, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ may get a 4,300mAh battery.

A recent report has also claimed that the regular Redmi Note 12 may sport a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset is likely to retain the rectangular design of the Redmi 11 with straight edges. These developments could indicate that the launch of this new lineup in China may be imminent.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, 3C, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
