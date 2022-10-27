Redmi Note 12 series is all set to launch in China today. The line-up is said to include Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Ahead of the official launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed several details about the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Most recently, the company announced that the smartphone will support 210W fast charging. Apparently, specifications of the handset have also surfaced on the Web. The Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition could pack a 4,300mAh battery and the fast-charging capability is said to fully recharge the battery in less than 10 minutes.

The launch event of Redmi Note 12 series will begin today (October 27) at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The lineup could include the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. As per multiple images posted by Redmi on its Weibo handle, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition will come with 210W fast charging support.

Separately, as per a tweet by Xiaomi Update Philippines (@miupdateph), the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition will come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The triple rear camera setup of the handset is tipped to comprise a 200-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. For selfies, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition could sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery. The battery is said to be able to charge from zero to 100 percent in just 9 minutes. Meanwhile, the triple rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has been confirmed to comprise a 200-megapixel main sensor.

So far, the company has confirmed a few specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro models and these include a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Redmi Note 12 Pro models will be offered in Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue (translated) colour options.

