Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11T Pro Charging Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification Listing

The Redmi smartphone with model number 22041216UC is listed with a 4,300mAh battery.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 April 2022 13:11 IST
Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11T Pro Charging Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification Listing

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the arrival of the Redmi Note 11T series devices

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T series is likely to debut in China soon
  • Xiaomi is likely to pack a 4,980mAh battery on Redmi Note 11T
  • New smartphones are tipped to pack a 6.6-inch display

Redmi Note 11T series is in the works and may launch soon, if recent leaks are any indication. New Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC have allegedly appeared on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. These handsets are now thought to be Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11T Pro. Previously, it was rumoured that these model numbers were part of the Redmi Note 12 Pro series. The 3C website listing suggests the maximum charging speed of the upcoming smartphones. Both the devices are listed with 5G connectivity as well.

The listing of two unannounced Xiaomi smartphones on the 3C certification site was spotted by known Chinese tipster Whylab. The handset that appeared with model number 22041216C is believed to be Redmi Note 11T, while model number 22041216UC is said to be associated with Redmi Note 11T Pro.

The Redmi 22041216C is listed with a 4,980mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging, while, the listing of the Redmi 22041216UC shows a 4,300mAh battery along with support for 120W fast charging. The certification apparently tips that the handsets will come with 5G connectivity.

According to the tipster, Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11T Pro could sport a 6.6-inch display. The leak also suggests similar dimensions for both devices. They are said to measure 8.8mm in thickness.

While Xiaomi is yet to announce any details about the upcoming flagship phone, a past leak suggested that the company is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China soon. Previously, it was speculated that model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC were associated with Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ respectively. As per past leaks, both models will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. They are said to come pre-installed with Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11T Specifications, Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11T Series, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 12 Pro Series
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.