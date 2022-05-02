Technology News
  Redmi Note 11 Series Successor Teased Ahead of Launch, to Feature Performance Oriented Smartphones

Redmi Note 11 Series Successor Teased Ahead of Launch, to Feature Performance Oriented Smartphones

Redmi has not revealed a launch date for the upcoming Note series smartphones.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2022 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The upcoming Redmi Note series will success the Redmi Note 11 lineup launched in 2021

Highlights
  • Redmi is yet to announce the name of its upcoming Note series
  • The company’s Redmi Note 11T 5G debuted in India last November
  • Redmi Note 10 and Note 11 series were launched by the company in 2021

Redmi has teased the launch of its upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone. The company is working on a successor to its Redmi Note 11 lineup, but is yet to reveal whether it will be called the Redmi Note 12 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 11 series handsets last year. The upcoming smartphones are expected to bring a big performance upgrade over its predecessor, according to the firm. Meanwhile, a tipster suggests that the upcoming smartphones could be part of the Redmi Note 11T series.

General Manager of Redmi Lu Weibing recently posted a teaser of the upcoming Redmi Note series on Weibo, suggesting the upcoming debut of the series in China. The teaser includes a poster with the word Note followed by a space and a question mark. Weibing's post states that the company is accepting feedback for the name of the upcoming smartphone lineup, so that it is easy to distinguish from the previous Redmi Note 11 portfolio. The post does not reveal when the phones will make their debut in China, or whether they will be called the Redmi Note 11T or the Redmi Note 12.

redmi note 11 series successor lu weibing weibo redmi note11

A teaser for the upcoming Redmi Note series shared by the company
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

 

Weibing also points out that since 2021, Redmi has launched two generations of Note series handsets in a year. The first generation focuses on performance, while the other focuses on an all-round experience, giving users a choice based on their varying needs. He revealed that the “performance upgrade” of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is coming, while seeking suggestions for the upcoming smartphone lineup.

Meanwhile, noted tipster Digital Chat Station recently stated in a Weibo post that the upcoming series could be called the Note 11T series, and will feature MediaTek SoCs, while the top-of-the-line model will feature a 144Hz LCD panel, which is said to be in demand in China. The company's upcoming Redmi Note series successor is tipped to be priced in the CNY 1,599 to CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 17,400 to Rs. 28,900) price range, according to the tipster. It is worth noting that the company launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 90Hz AMOLED display in India last year.

Last week, two new smartphones were spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, with model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC. The handset with model number 22041216C is believed to be the Redmi Note 11T with a 4,980mAh battery and 67W fast charging support, while model number 22041216UC is said to be associated with the Redmi Note 11T Pro with a 4,300mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. These smartphones were previously referred to as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note Series, Redmi Note 11T series, Lu Weibing

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note Series, Redmi Note 11T series, Lu Weibing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
BTC Value Lingers Around $38,000 Internationally, Most Cryptocurrencies Step into May with Profits
WhatsApp Testing Ability to Show Status Updates in Chats List

