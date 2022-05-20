Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 11T Pro was spotted on Geekbench with model number 22041216UC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 May 2022 15:55 IST
Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11T Pro series launch in China will take place next week

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro+ said to feature triple rear cameras
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro could pack 8GB of RAM
  • They are tipped to have multiple RAM and storage variants

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro are set to launch in China on May 24. Ahead of the launch, Redmi Note 11T Pro was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site, hinting at its key specifications. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The listing suggests up to 8GB of RAM on the upcoming Redmi phone and it could run on Android 12. Separately, a tipster has leaked RAM and storage details of Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro. The upcoming Xiaomi phones are tipped to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The models may be accompanied by a regular Redmi Note 11T.

A Xiaomi smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website with model number 22041216UC. This model number is associated with the Redmi Note 11T Pro, as we know through various other certification website listings that surfaced online earlier. The listing suggests Android 12 operating system and 8GB of RAM in the upcoming device. As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the RAM + storage configurations of Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 5G. As per the leak, the upcoming Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G will have 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variants. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 5G is said to come in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is also expected to have a 12GB RAM variant.

Xiaomi has already announced that the launch of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro will take place on May 24 in China. The new models are teased to deliver a "turbo-level" performance. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is also confirmed to have at least two distinct colour options and carry a triple camera setup at the back. The Redmi Note 11T Pro series is likely to debut in global markets with Poco branding.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11T Pro Price, Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Price, Xiaomi, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
China Condemns Huawei, ZTE Ban Move in Canada, Calls Security Risks ‘Groundless Without Any Solid Evidence’

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  3. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2e Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moto G62 5G Spotted on a Malaysian Certification Site, Launch Imminent
  9. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. China Condemns Huawei, ZTE Ban Move in Canada, Calls Security Risks ‘Groundless Without Any Solid Evidence’
  3. HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details
  4. Crypto Crash to Have Little Impact on US Household Wealth, Claims Goldman Sachs
  5. Researchers Propose Energy-Efficient AI Hardware Technology Inspired by Brain's Neuromodulation Capacity
  6. Binance US Ropes-In Ex-DoJ Official of Indian Origin as Head, VP of Legal Team
  7. Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence-Sharing Network
  8. Samsung Galaxy M13 Support Page Live in 2 Countries, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped to Launch Next Month in India
  10. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.