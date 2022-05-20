Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro are set to launch in China on May 24. Ahead of the launch, Redmi Note 11T Pro was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site, hinting at its key specifications. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The listing suggests up to 8GB of RAM on the upcoming Redmi phone and it could run on Android 12. Separately, a tipster has leaked RAM and storage details of Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro. The upcoming Xiaomi phones are tipped to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The models may be accompanied by a regular Redmi Note 11T.

A Xiaomi smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website with model number 22041216UC. This model number is associated with the Redmi Note 11T Pro, as we know through various other certification website listings that surfaced online earlier. The listing suggests Android 12 operating system and 8GB of RAM in the upcoming device. As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the RAM + storage configurations of Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 5G. As per the leak, the upcoming Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G will have 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variants. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 5G is said to come in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is also expected to have a 12GB RAM variant.

Xiaomi has already announced that the launch of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro will take place on May 24 in China. The new models are teased to deliver a "turbo-level" performance. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is also confirmed to have at least two distinct colour options and carry a triple camera setup at the back. The Redmi Note 11T Pro series is likely to debut in global markets with Poco branding.

