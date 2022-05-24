Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro were launched on Tuesday. Both new Redmi Note phones come with triple rear cameras and carry 144Hz displays. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro both also come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. In addition to the regular Redmi Note 11T Pro models, Redmi introduced the Redmi Note 11T Astro Boy Edition that comes in a special gift box carrying the branding of the animated superhero film.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro price

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB option that is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,800) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 512GB model at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100).

The Redmi Note 11T Pro price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,600). Both Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro come in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue shades. The phones are currently on pre-bookings in China, with their availability starting from May 31.

As an introductory offer, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro will initially be available with a CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200) discount that will last until June 18.

The Redmi Note 11T Astro Boy Limited Edition, on the other hand, will go on sale at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100) for the lone 8GB + 256GB configuration. It will be available from June 18, and only 10,000 units will be put on sale, the company said.

Redmi Note 11T Astro Boy Edition debuted in addition to the two Redmi Note 11T Pro models

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Alongside the Redmi Note phones, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi Buds 4 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, Mi Band 7 fitness band, and the Redmi Book Pro 15 (2022) laptop, among other devices at its event.

Official details on the global launch of the Redmi Note 11T Pro models are yet to be announced, though both new phones are speculated to debut in some markets with the Poco branding.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ runs Android-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.6-inch (2,460x1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The 20.5:9 display also comes with HDR10 support and has DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also includes Dolby Vision certification and has full DC dimming support to suggest an enhanced viewing experience. Under the hood, the new Redmi phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with There is also a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ comes with up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ packs a 4,400mAh single-cell battery that supports 120W fast charging. The inbuilt battery is rated to deliver up to 1.18 days of usage on a single charge. The phone is equipped with a dedicated surge protection chip to enable a safe fast charging experience, the company said.

Redmi Note 11T Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro has the same 6.6-inch display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that are available on the Redmi Note 11T Pro+. The phone also has the triple rear camera setup carrying the same 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor.

Redmi Note 11T Pro is quite similar to the Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

However, on the part of a major distinction, the Redmi Note 11T Pro packs a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.