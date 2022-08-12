Technology News
Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White Variant With Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched: Details

Redmi Note 11T Pro ‘Milk Salt White’ (translated) variant price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,900) in China.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 August 2022 16:54 IST
Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White Variant With Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro series was launched in China in May
  • New variant of Note 11T Pro is yet to be listed on Xiaomi online store
  • Both the smartphones feature the same 6.6-inch display

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ ‘Milk Salt White' (translated) colour variant has been launched in China, the company announced via Weibo. The smartphones were originally launched with Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue colour options. As this is only a new colour variant, there's nothing new in terms of specifications. The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ feature almost the same specifications, except the battery. The Redmi Note 11T Pro series features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 144Hz seven-level refresh rate.

Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White price, availability

Redmi Note 11T Pro ‘Milk Salt White' (translated) colur variant price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,900). The new variant of the Redmi Note 11T Pro series is yet to be listed on Xiaomi's online store. Pricing for other storage variants of the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ in the new colour option are yet to be announced.

The Note 11T Pro+ is currently priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for the base variant with 128GB storage variant. The mid-tier 256GB storage variant is available for CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and the top-end 512GB storage is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,300). The Redmi Note 11T Pro base variant has been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,900), and the mid-tier variant is available at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400). The top-end variant is available for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800). Both the handsets feature the same storage options.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White specifications

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ ‘Milk Salt White' (translated) colour variant has the same specifications as the standard variant. To recall, the handset was launched in May in China. It features a 6.6-inch display with 2,460x1,080 pixels resolution, 144Hz seven-level refresh rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The handset gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Milk Salt White specifications

Redmi Note 11T Pro ‘Milk Salt White' (translated) colour variant features the same 6.6-inch display, MediaTek SoC, and triple rear camera setup as the Redmi Note 11T Pro+. Other specifications of the handset are also identical. The most notable difference between the two is the battery capacity. The Redmi Note 11T Pro packs a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

