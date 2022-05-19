Technology News
Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Launch Date Set for May 24: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi has already started taking pre-reservations for both Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 May 2022 11:37 IST
Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Launch Date Set for May 24: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is confirmed to come with triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro series launch in China will take place next week
  • Xiaomi sub-brand has posted teasers on Weibo ahead of official launch
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro models are speculated to have 120Hz AMOLED displays

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro are set to launch on May 24, the Chinese brand announced on Thursday. Both new models in the Redmi Note 11T Pro series are teased to deliver a "turbo-level" performance. In the series, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is also confirmed to have at least two distinct colour options and carry a triple camera setup at the back. The rumour mill has suggested that the Redmi Note 11T Pro series may debut in global markets with Poco's branding.

The official Redmi account on Weibo has announced the launch date of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro in China. The launch will take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 24, per the latest teasers posted on the microblogging site.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has started taking pre-reservations for the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro in China.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro models may be accompanied by a regular Redmi Note 11T. This could, however, be different from the Redmi Note 11T 5G that debuted in India in November.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro specifications (expected)

Although Xiaomi is yet to reveal the exact details, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro are expected to be the models that appeared on China's TENAA last month. The phones were earlier speculated as the Redmi Note 12 Pro models, though.

The TENAA listings suggested that the Redmi Note 11T Pro+, which purportedly appeared with the model number 22041216UC, would come with a 4,300mAh battery. The listing had also suggested the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which surfaced with the model number 22041216C, would carry a larger 4,980mAh battery.

Both Redmi Note 11T Pro models are also speculated to have the same 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phones appeared to run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Xiaomi is rumoured to use MediaTek Dimensity chips on both Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro. Exact details are yet to be announced.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro is tipped to debut in global markets as the Poco X4 GT.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 12
Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Launch Date Set for May 24: Expected Specifications
