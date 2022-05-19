Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro are set to launch on May 24, the Chinese brand announced on Thursday. Both new models in the Redmi Note 11T Pro series are teased to deliver a "turbo-level" performance. In the series, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is also confirmed to have at least two distinct colour options and carry a triple camera setup at the back. The rumour mill has suggested that the Redmi Note 11T Pro series may debut in global markets with Poco's branding.

The official Redmi account on Weibo has announced the launch date of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro in China. The launch will take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 24, per the latest teasers posted on the microblogging site.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has started taking pre-reservations for the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro in China.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro models may be accompanied by a regular Redmi Note 11T. This could, however, be different from the Redmi Note 11T 5G that debuted in India in November.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro specifications (expected)

Although Xiaomi is yet to reveal the exact details, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro are expected to be the models that appeared on China's TENAA last month. The phones were earlier speculated as the Redmi Note 12 Pro models, though.

The TENAA listings suggested that the Redmi Note 11T Pro+, which purportedly appeared with the model number 22041216UC, would come with a 4,300mAh battery. The listing had also suggested the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which surfaced with the model number 22041216C, would carry a larger 4,980mAh battery.

Both Redmi Note 11T Pro models are also speculated to have the same 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phones appeared to run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Xiaomi is rumoured to use MediaTek Dimensity chips on both Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro. Exact details are yet to be announced.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro is tipped to debut in global markets as the Poco X4 GT.

