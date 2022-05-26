Technology News
  Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Tipped to Debut as Redmi K50i Series in India, Poco X4 GT Series Globally

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Tipped to Debut as Redmi K50i Series in India, Poco X4 GT Series Globally

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ rebranded models are claimed to come with a 108-megapixel sensor instead of 64-megapixel ones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 May 2022 11:34 IST
Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Tipped to Debut as Redmi K50i Series in India, Poco X4 GT Series Globally

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11T Pro was launched in China earlier this week

Highlights
  • There is no official word on the international launch
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro+ has the codename ‘xagapro’
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro has the codename ‘xaga’

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro were launched earlier this week in China. Speculations are now rife that both these smartphones will launch under different names in India, and globally. A tipster claims that the Redmi Note 11T Pro will make its debut in India as the Redmi K50i, and the Pro+ model will be launched as the Redmi K50i Pro. The tipster goes on to claim that the phones will launch globally as the Poco X4 GT and Poco X4 GT Pro, respectively.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek tweeted the codenames of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro soon after they were launched in China. While the tipster does not explicitly mention that the phones will launch in other markets as rebranded versions, the tweet also contains codenames of the rumoured Redmi K50i and Redmi K50i Pro as well as Poco X4 GT and Poco X4 GT Pro. From the codenames hinted in the tweet, it is speculated that the handsets may cross borders under different monikers.

Skrzypek says that the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ has the codename ‘xagapro', while Redmi Note 11T Pro has been codenamed ‘xaga'. These codenames will be the same for the Poco X4 GT Pro, and Poco X4 GT, respectively, he claims. Furthermore, he notes that the alleged Redmi K50i Pro will have codename ‘xagainpro', whereas the Redmi K50i will be codenamed ‘xagain'. The ‘in' in both these codenames is speculated to denote the models that will be launched in India.

The tipster also says that unlike the Redmi Note 11T Pro+, which carries a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, its Indian (Redmi K50i Pro) and global (Poco X4 GT Pro) versions will carry 108-megapixel primary sensors. It is assumed that the Poco X4 GT and Redmi K50i will carry the 64-megapixel sensors. It is to be noted that Xiaomi hasn't delved out any information on the same. However, the new phones were previously reported to debut in some markets with the Poco branding.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, Redmi K50i, Redmi K50i Pro, Poco X4 GT, Poco X4 GT Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vedanta to Finalise Location for $20 Billion Chip, Display Plant by Mid-June, Confirms Chairman Anil Agarwal
Sony Fixes PlayStation Plus 'Technical Error' Causing Overcharged Subscriptions to Existing Users

