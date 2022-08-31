Technology News
  Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

The Redmi Note 11SE is priced at Rs. 13,999 for its sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 11:02 IST
Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 11SE sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11SE features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging
  • The Redmi Note 11SE runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5

Redmi Note 11SE is set to go on sale in India on Wednesday at 12pm via Flipkart. The smartphone made its debut in the country last week. It features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. There is a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a Z-axis vibration motor.

Redmi Note 11SE price in India, offers, availability

The Redmi Note 11SE is listed on Flipkart and the Xiaomi India online store. It costs Rs. 13,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This Redmi smartphone comes in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colour options.

ICICI Bank card holders will be able to avail of Rs. 1,250 instant discount on EMI transactions. There is also a Rs. 1,000 discount available on non-EMI transactions done via ICICI Bank credit cards. In addition, the exchange offer on Flipkart can get the price of the smartphone reduced by up to Rs. 13,400.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications, features

The Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with a Mali-G76 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with an MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

This handset features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup that is capable of recording videos at up to 4K resolution at 30fps. It is also equipped with a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter. The smartphone packs 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Note 11SE houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. It has a thickness of 8.29mm and weighs about 178.8g. The handset is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a Z-axis vibration motor.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11SE, Redmi Note 11SE price in India, Redmi Note 11SE specifications

