Redmi Note 11SE is set to go on sale in India on Wednesday at 12pm via Flipkart. The smartphone made its debut in the country last week. It features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. There is a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a Z-axis vibration motor.

Redmi Note 11SE price in India, offers, availability

The Redmi Note 11SE is listed on Flipkart and the Xiaomi India online store. It costs Rs. 13,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This Redmi smartphone comes in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colour options.

ICICI Bank card holders will be able to avail of Rs. 1,250 instant discount on EMI transactions. There is also a Rs. 1,000 discount available on non-EMI transactions done via ICICI Bank credit cards. In addition, the exchange offer on Flipkart can get the price of the smartphone reduced by up to Rs. 13,400.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications, features

The Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with a Mali-G76 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with an MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

This handset features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup that is capable of recording videos at up to 4K resolution at 30fps. It is also equipped with a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter. The smartphone packs 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Note 11SE houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. It has a thickness of 8.29mm and weighs about 178.8g. The handset is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a Z-axis vibration motor.

