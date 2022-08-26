Technology News
Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11SE has been priced in India at Rs. 13,499.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 26 August 2022 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 11SE (pictured) sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11SE will go on sale in India on August 31
  • The new Redmi phone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Redmi Note 11SE features four colour options

Redmi Note 11SE has launched in India today. The handset sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution that supports DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It features 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The handset will go on sale in India via company's online store and Flipkart on August 31. It will be available in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 11SE price in India, availability

Redmi Note 11SE has been priced in India at Rs. 13,499 for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will go on sale in the country on August 31, according to the company website. It will be available via Flipkart and company's online store in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications

Redmi Note 11SE is a dual-SIM handset that runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution, DCI-P3 colour gamut, Reading Mode 3.0, Sunlight Mode 2.0, and 409ppi pixel density. According to the company, the display has been built to deliver a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The DotDisplay also features low blue light certification from SGS.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The Redmi Note 11SE gets 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. For optics, the Note 11SE features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The primary rear camera gets Night mode, AI Beautify, and AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control. The 64-megapixel primary camera can shoot up to 4K resolution videos at 30fps. At the front, the new Redmi smartphone sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera that can record up to 1080p resolution video at 30fps. For connectivity, the Redmi Note 11SE features 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/AGPS.

The phone sports a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and an IR blaster. The Redmi Note 11SE features a dual-speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounter fingerprint scanner, and AI face unlock. The smartphone has been rated IP53 for dust and water resistance. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm, and weighs about 178.8g, according to the company.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Meta to Launch New VR Headset in October; Will Feature Eye, Facial Tracking: All Details
Tecno Pova Neo 2 With 7,000mAh Battery Tipped to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked

